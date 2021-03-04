DCISionRT® by PreludeDx™ Identifies DCIS Breast Cancer Patients at Increased Risk for Breast Cancer Specific Death

LAGUNA HILLS, Calif., March 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Prelude Corporation (PreludeDx™), a leader in molecular diagnostics and precision medicine for early stage breast cancer, presented data at the Miami Breast Cancer Conference (MBCC) 2021 Annual Meeting examining the association of DCISionRT® test results with breast cancer mortality (BCM) in patients diagnosed with ductal carcinoma in situ (DCIS). Study results demonstrated patients with higher DCISionRT scores had an increased risk of BCM.

MBCC Poster entitled A biomarker assay predicts women diagnosed with DCIS without microinvasion at increased risk for breast cancer specific death, included 414 women in the original case control study (96 women who died of breast cancer and 318 controls from a population of 6,964 in Sweden diagnosed with DCIS without microinvasion). A prior nested case control study was used due to the low incidence of death in DCIS.

"In our study, treatment was not independently associated with decreased BCM risk. In fact, the women selected for treatment with mastectomy tended to have increased BCM compared to those who were treated with BCS," said Charlotta Wadsten, MD., PhD, Umeå University, Department of Surgical and Perioperative Sciences. "The study demonstrated that the DCISionRT Decision Score was significantly associated with breast cancer mortality, while clinicopathologic factors were not."

The primary endpoint of the study was to identify the association of DCISionRT test results with breast cancer mortality. DCISionRT Decision Score (DS) results were available for 157 of the 414 women. Primary DCIS was treated with breast conserving surgery (BCS) alone, BCS plus radiotherapy or mastectomy in 34%, 29% and 37% of the cases, respectively. Results revealed patients with increasing continuous DS had increasing BCM (OR=10, p=0.004), and patients with high categorical DS (>6) were at greater risk of BCM (OR=19, p=0.007).

"The more information that we can provide the physician and patient, the more confidence they will have in making a treatment recommendations and decision," said Dan Forche, President and CEO of PreludeDx. "This data demonstrates that DCISionRT may help to identify patients at greater risk for breast cancer mortality and provide the information for physicians to implement more aggressive upfront treatment when needed."

About DCISionRT for Breast DCIS

DCISionRT is the only risk assessment test for patients with ductal carcinoma in situ (DCIS) that predicts radiation therapy benefit. Patients with DCIS have cancerous cells lining the milk ducts of the breast, but they have not spread into surrounding breast tissue. In the US, over 60,000 women are newly diagnosed with DCIS each year. DCISionRT, developed by PreludeDx on technology licensed from the University of California San Francisco, and built on research that began with funding from the National Cancer Institute, enables physicians to better understand the biology of DCIS. DCISionRT combines the latest innovations in molecular biology with risk-based assessment scores to assess a woman's individual tumor biology along with other pathologic risk factors and provide a personalized recurrence risk. The test provides a Decision Score™ that identifies a woman's risk as low or elevated. DCISionRT's intelligent reporting provides a woman's recurrence risk after breast conserving surgery alone and with the addition of radiation therapy. In turn, this new information may help patients and their physicians to make more informed treatment decisions.

About PreludeDx

PreludeDx is a leading personalized breast cancer diagnostics company dedicated to serving breast cancer patients and physicians worldwide. Founded in 2009 with technology licensed from University of California San Francisco, PreludeDx has focused on developing precision breast cancer tools that will impact a patient's treatment decision. Our mission is to provide patients and physicians with innovative technologies that improve patient outcomes and reduce the overall cost burden to the healthcare system. Before making a treatment decision, Know Your Risk™. PreludeDx is a Fjord Ventures portfolio company.

For more information on how PreludeDx is making a difference for patients, please visit the Company's website: https://preludedx.com

PreludeDx, the PreludeDx logo, DCISionRT, the DCISionRT logo, Decision Score, The DCIS Test, Know Your Risk and Your Biology, Your Decision are trademarks of Prelude Corporation or its wholly owned subsidiaries in the United States and foreign countries.

