DCK TOOLS Celebrates 29 Years of Industry Excellence at National Hardware Show 2024

LAS VEGAS, March 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- DCK TOOLS (DongCheng company), a trusted supplier and innovator of professional power tools made its first appearance at the National Hardware Show (NHS) 2024 held in Las Vegas. NHS is a premier industry event that connects experts, customers and media from a plethora of heavy industries and home improvement sectors. As the company's debut at the NHS and its inaugural tradeshow in the U.S., DCK TOOLS showcased its diverse range of cordless power tools, electric tools, cordless outdoor power equipment, and more. The event provided an opportunity for the company to present its proven and tested products to customers, demonstrating their superior performance, durability, and innovative features.

DCK TOOLS (DongCheng company), a trusted supplier and innovator of professional power tools made its first appearance at the National Hardware Show (NHS) 2024 held in Las Vegas.

Despite the saturated and diverse power tools market, many professionals consistently favor DCK TOOLS for demanding worksites. Found in 1995, DCK TOOLS (DongCheng company) has dedicated research and manufacturing centers that continue to innovate and ensure quality. Since 2013, the company has firmly established itself as a prominent brand in the Chinese market. Their products are also highly popular in other countries around the world like South Asia and the Middle East. In 2023, the company achieved a remarkable milestone by selling over 27 million units globally.

DCK TOOLS' broad portfolio of over 700 products offers comprehensive power tool solutions for heavy-duty construction, home improvement, outdoor landscaping and other scenarios. At NHS, DCK TOOLS spotlighted its most popular lineups, including the KDPB series impact wrench, the KDSM04-125 angle grinder, and the KRH20V-26 cordless brushless rotary hammer/KDE20V-16 dust extractor system. Powered by exclusive technologies created at DCK TOOLS' four R&D sites and three cutting-edge production sites, these products are renowned in the domestic market for their reliability and feature-rich design, empowering professionals to complete their work safely, comfortably, and efficiently.

With extensive designs in key technologies such as high capacity batteries, safety mechanisms, and advanced AD/DC brushless motor systems, DCK TOOLS remains steadfast in its commitment to innovate on all fronts to meet the evolving needs of its local customers. All designs are tested at DCK TOOLS' product testing lab, where they undergo four sets of rigorous tests to ensure their performance.

DCK TOOLS (DongCheng company) is exhibiting their products at Booth W779 in the Las Vegas Convention Center from March 26 to 28. They cordially invite visitors, including prospective customers, industry peers, and colleagues, to personally experience their products firsthand. This presents an excellent opportunity to not only explore the product offerings but also engage in discussions regarding potential collaboration and partnership opportunities.

About DCK TOOLS (DongCheng company)

Founded in 1995, DCK TOOLS is a trusted supplier and innovator of professional construction power tools, providing reliable performance to professionals on the jobsite for 29 years. The company's focuses are exemplified in its name: a dedication to excellence, commitment to satisfaction, and keenness to connect with customers and industry. To ensure product quality from conception to market, DCK TOOLS has 3 main production bases situated there with a total construction area of 2.8 million ft² and four R&D centers, and its own 53,820 square feet testing laboratory that covered up to 7 testing capabilities. Today, DCK TOOLS offers over 700 products to tackle construction projects of any scale and complexity. And with the support of over 5,000 staff, DCK TOOLS has earned the trust of customers in over 60 countries and regions, selling over 27 million units in 2023 alone. Learn more at www.dck-tools.com.

Media Contact:

Stella

[email protected]

SOURCE DCK TOOLS