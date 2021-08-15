DCKAP Joins Up With P21WWUG Connect 2021 As A Gold Sponsor

As part of the event, our domain experts will be speaking on 'eCommerce, Smart Integrations, and PIM: A Complete Solution for P21' during our breakout session on August 17, 2021, at 8:30 am EST. Additionally, the DCKAP team will be stationed at Booth 24 at P21WWUG Connect and will throw light on attaining seamless integration with leading ERP systems like Epicor P21 ERP with eCommerce platforms, CRMs, and other business applications.

Our partnership with P21WWUG brought us closer to the P21 community, helping us to identify their integration pain points. To resolve their hindrances, at DCKAP, we came up with Cloras, an enterprise-level integration platform and middleware. Cloras connects ERPs like Epicor P21, Distribution One, DDI System, Oracle Netsuite ERP, etc. with eCommerce platforms like Magento, BigCommerce, Shopify, along with other leading applications. Promising complete data automation, Cloras offers bi-directional data sync, eliminating manual errors in data entry.

In addition to the eCommerce ERP integration, maintain all product data by integrating P21 with flexiPIM , our product information management solution. Manage large volumes of data in a centralized hub that provides user-defined rules, bulk edit options, immense flexibility, and customizations. Ace data transactions with easy, automated workflows through P21-PIM integration. With zero data loss, access inventory details, orders, stocks, payment information, and much more.

As a digital commerce ecosystem, DCKAP has built scalable eCommerce websites for many brands, manufacturers, and distributors. Our eCommerce services stretch from platform migration, site upgrades to maintenance support, integration solutions, and a digital product suite that aids smooth business operations. We aim to deliver profitable websites through our integrated eCommerce solutions that elevate your business with simplified integrations and operational enhancements.

To learn more about our eCommerce solutions, visit us at https://www.dckap.com/ .

SOURCE DCKAP

Related Links

https://www.dckap.com

