DCL Expands Executive Team, Welcomes Chief Revenue Officer Jeff Wood

FRESH MEADOWS, N.Y., June 25, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- DCL, an industry leader in transforming content into smarter formats and, by so doing, enhancing its discoverability and revenue-driving potential, today announced that Jeff Wood has joined the company as Chief Revenue Officer, effective immediately. In this role, Mr. Wood will head up DCL's global sales organization and spearhead business development activities to accelerate future revenue growth.

"DCL has grown significantly over the past few years, with big data becoming even more pervasive in every area of endeavor. It was important at this time to bring an experienced sales executive to focus on coordinating the opportunities we are seeing," said Mark Gross, President of DCL. "We're very excited about Jeff joining DCL's management team – an executive who blends the sales leadership experience with a broad understanding of technology."

Prior to joining DCL, Mr. Wood most recently served on the executive leadership team at Orbis Technologies as Senior Vice President of Enterprise Business Development, where he was responsible for global sales, alliances, marketing, and sales engineering. He was involved in selling products and services to the publishing and media industry, and was responsible for opening new markets in manufacturing, government, and healthcare.

For over 20 years, Mr. Wood has developed an exceptional track record of achievement, innovation and leadership evidenced by increasing levels of responsibility. Prior to his rising through the executive ranks at companies including RSI Solutions and Really Strategies, Inc., Mr. Wood earned a BS in Mathematics at Pennsylvania State University and an MBA from LaSalle University.

About Data Conversion Laboratory, Inc. (DCL)

Data Conversion Laboratory, Inc. (DCL) (dclab.com) has been helping organizations transform their content to smarter formats for over 35 years. DCL's services include automating XML & HTML conversion, metadata enrichment and web scraping using the latest innovations in machine learning (ML), artificial intelligence (AI) and natural language processing (NLP) technology. DCL helps organize content for modern technologies and platforms.

