DCL Launches White Hat Web Scraping Service

FRESH MEADOWS, N.Y., Aug. 21, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Combining its deep expertise in content normalization, natural language processing and XML, Data Conversion Laboratory, Inc. (DCL) today launched its new Web Scraping service. This automated data extraction from websites is a natural extension of DCL's 35 years of helping organizations across industries fully realize the business-driving power of data.

Increasingly, organizations need to harvest, structure and use the vast volumes of content posted and maintained on public websites. In many cases, websites are now the only source of information and timely updates. Keeping track of information and updates consumes many hours at most organizations.

One of the key areas of growing interest in Web Scraping is policy, procedure, legal and regulatory content posted and maintained on global websites. For many companies, there are hundreds or thousands of entities and jurisdictions that publish this type of information – and they need to be up to date and on top of changes. This type of information exists in numerous formats and languages, using a wide range of presentation approaches.

DCL's tailored approach provides commercial-grade Web Scraping based on in-depth, up-front analysis of the target sites followed by the configuration of the DCL Platform Toolkit to deliver both human- and machine-readable output formatted to customer specifications. The service covers a variety of source formats (HTML, RTF, DOCX, TXT, XML, and more), in both European and Asian languages.

As Mark Gross, President of DCL, said, "We have been providing Web Scraping solutions for the past three years and have now commercially launched our service. Organizations are increasingly looking to outsource their Web Scraping needs to a trusted partner. The world is overwhelmed with data; finding the precise, timely information, at scale, that you need to run your business, requires the sophisticated tools and expertise that we have been developing."

DCL recently presented on White Hat Web Scraping at Balisage: The Markup Conference 2018 in Washington, DC. Additional information and resources on Web Scraping are available at www.dclab.com/web-scraping.

About Data Conversion Laboratory, Inc. (DCL)

Data Conversion Laboratory, Inc. (DCL) (dclab.com) has been helping organizations transform their content to smarter formats for over 35 years. DCL's services include automating XML & HTML conversion, metadata enrichment and web scraping using the latest innovations in machine learning (ML), artificial intelligence (AI) and natural language processing (NLP) technology. DCL helps organize content for modern technologies and platforms.

Contact: Ariane Wolff, Warner Communications, (978) 729-3542, 200448@email4pr.com

SOURCE Data Conversion Laboratory, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.dclab.com

