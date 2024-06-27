dClimate and TCS Partner to Leverage Aegis Global Climate Risk Intelligence into TCS Intelligent Urban Exchange TM for AI-driven Sustainability Decisioning

NEW YORK, June 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- dClimate , a leader in decentralized climate data solutions, announced today its strategic partnership with global IT services giant Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) to leverage its innovative Aegis climate risk assessment platform.

This partnership will revolutionize the way businesses assess and mitigate physical climate risks. By integrating predictive climate risk data from dClimate's Aegis platform, TCS will enable its clients worldwide with cutting-edge climate risk intelligence, fostering more informed decision-making in an era of increasing environmental uncertainties.

"Through our strategic partnership with TCS, we're setting a new benchmark in proactive climate risk assessment and management," said Osho Jha, co-founder and CEO of dClimate. "This collaboration enables the integration of our innovative Aegis data into TCS's robust product and service offerings, including TCS Intelligent Urban Exchange™ (IUX) for sustainability, a marquis product for AI-driven net-zero tracking, forecasting and decisioning. Via Aegis, we are providing clients with critical, actionable insights that help them anticipate and mitigate climate-related risks effectively. Together, we're committed to equipping businesses worldwide with the tools they need to build resilience and drive sustainable growth in an increasingly volatile environment."

TCS will offer Aegis capabilities as a critical component of its product and services. It will provide comprehensive risk assessments that cover a wide range of perils, including severe weather events and long-term environmental changes. This initiative underscores both companies' commitment to supporting sustainable development and enhancing organizational adaptability to climate variability.

"We are excited about the unique value proposition this partnership enables for our clients. dClimate's Aegis climate risk prediction aligns perfectly with IUX and our mission to help organizations navigate the complexities of climate risks and simplify their net zero journeys with comprehensive, advanced AI analytic decisioning capabilities," said Ashvini Saxena, VP & Head, TCS Digital Software & Solutions.

The partnership also emphasizes the role of innovative technology and data science in advancing climate risk management, leveraging dClimate's capabilities in high-resolution and hyperlocal data analytics to provide actionable insights into climate vulnerabilities.

With Aegis and IUX, companies can seamlessly integrate quantitative outputs into their insurance strategies and regulatory disclosures and implement effective risk mitigation plans, ensuring they are well-prepared to handle the challenges posed by a rapidly changing climate while driving to net-zero. This proactive approach to climate risk management is crucial for corporations aiming to safeguard their operational continuity and promote sustainable growth in the face of increasing climate variability.

The Aegis platform advances climate risk assessment by leveraging dClimate's high-resolution weather data and cutting-edge climate modeling. It helps clients understand their exposure to 14 climate perils, such as wildfires and earthquakes, globally, offering insights into historical and projected event frequencies and precise financial loss estimations.

TCS Intelligent Urban Exchange™ is an AI-powered decisioning product that enables responsible, guided climate action and resource stewardship for enterprises' net-zero journeys.

For more information, please visit dClimate or TCS Intelligent Urban Exchange™.

About dClimate

dClimate is a decentralized network providing climate data and infrastructure to accelerate global climate action. It offers easy access to and sharing of high-quality climate data and risk models, enabling the creation of resilient climate solutions. By organizing Earth's climate record on an immutable ledger, dClimate promotes scalable and transparent climate tech development.

dClimate's senior leadership team brings decades of experience in finance, commodities, technology, AI, sustainability, and project financing. Its Advisory Board features notable figures like Chainlink co-founder Sergey Nazarov, investor and entrepreneur Mark Cuban, two-time NBA Champion D.J. Mbenga and Ambassador J. Peter Pham.

About TCS

Tata Consultancy Services is an IT services, consulting and business solutions organization that has been partnering with many of the world's largest businesses in their transformation journeys for over 56 years. Its consulting-led, cognitive powered, portfolio of business, technology and engineering services and solutions is delivered through its unique Location Independent Agile™ delivery model, recognized as a benchmark of excellence in software development.

A part of the Tata group, India's largest multinational business group, TCS has over 601,000 of the world's best-trained consultants in 55 countries. The company generated consolidated revenues of US $29 billion in the fiscal year ended March 31, 2024, and is listed on the BSE and the NSE in India. TCS' proactive stance on climate change and award-winning work with communities across the world have earned it a place in leading sustainability indices such as the MSCI Global Sustainability Index and the FTSE4Good Emerging Index. For more information, visit www.tcs.com

