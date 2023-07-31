DCMI Mid-Atlantic Named Top Financial Due Diligence Services Provider

News provided by

DCMI Mid-Atlantic

31 Jul, 2023, 08:38 ET

THE PLAINS, Va., July 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- DCMI Mid-Atlantic, a real estate due diligence consulting firm, has been named a 2023 Top Financial Due Diligence Services Provider by Financial Services Review.

This award recognizes the unique approach to construction finance project management DCMI Mid-Atlantic provides along with its superior commitment to their valued clients

As a team of general contractors, tradesmen, and OSHA-certified inspectors DCMI Mid-Atlantic specializes in unique and challenging construction projects and proficiently managing budgets and disbursements as a third party. This enables developers and builders to operate under accurate budgets for the project while protecting the banks' investments.

"We bridge the gap between construction knowledge and financial expertise by aligning the due diligence reports we prepare with the current economic climate and by forecasting future trends," says Valerie Riccardi, Principal of DCMI Mid-Atlantic.

DCMI Mid-Atlantic's services include cost engineering, physical asset assessments, construction progress monitoring, environmental assessments, and construction management. It frequently acts as the lender's representative throughout the construction process, supervising the financing process with the goal of preventing costly lending and investment errors.

"Everything we do is to designed to help clients maximize their investments while minimizing risk," stated Heather Compy, Vice President of Operations at DCMI Mid-Atlantic.

The team at DCMI Mid-Atlantic primarily serves community banks in need of oversight and due diligence services. The company is now proud to offer fund control services for high-risk construction loans and U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) clients.

About DCMI Mid-Atlantic
DCMI Mid-Atlantic was established to provide due diligence consulting that outperforms our competitors.  In order to accomplish that objective, we focus on providing our clients the fundamental principles of value and service.   We create value by utilizing our unmatched knowledge and results-oriented methodologies on every project.   We are committed to providing unparalleled real estate due diligence consulting services to our clients.  We pledge to build lasting relationships through quality performance, responsive service and reasonable pricing.  This pledge applies to every project – commercial, multi-family residential, single family residential, or land development.  That is our service.  

Contact
DCMI Mid-Atlantic Inc., 855.383.3264, [email protected]com

SOURCE DCMI Mid-Atlantic

