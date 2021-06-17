DCN Dx Acquires Point-Of-Care Diagnostics Development Company PortaScience

MOORESTOWN, N.J., June 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- DCN Dx, an international provider of point-of-care diagnostics development, products, and educational programming, today announced it has completed its acquisition of PortaScience, Inc., a dry chemistry-focused point-of-care diagnostics development company based here.

The acquisition, which includes the PortaCheck brand of products for animal health management, expands DCN Dx's point-of-care diagnostics development services capabilities and product portfolio.

"DCN Dx was attracted to PortaScience's strong alignment of science, client relationships, and quality standards—principles that DCN Dx shares," said Charlie Mamrack, CEO of DCN Dx. "The PortaScience team has a deep understanding of point-of-care diagnostics and the needs of our clients, and we're excited to work alongside them as teammates."

"It was essential for us to find a partner with the same commitment to quality that our clients have come to expect," said Mike Gavin president of PortaScience. "We believe DCN Dx brings a high level of innovation and care to facilitate the next level of our clients' and team's success."

PortaScience operations will remain in the New Jersey facility.

New Benefits to Customers

Following the acquisition, existing PortaScience clients and new customers alike will benefit from an expanded suite of diagnostics services, including:

Expanded contract assay development services, including dry chemistry, lateral flow immunoassay, flow-through, and microfluidic formats.

Enhanced industrial design and engineering services to ensure clients' diagnostic devices are designed for usability and performance, no matter the application.

Access to DCN Dx's catalog of specialty products for rapid diagnostic test development.

Supportive educational programming, including virtual and laboratory-based courses.

Enabling Point-of-Care Diagnostics Development

With the acquisition of PortaScience and DCN Dx's new, state-of-the-art facility in Carlsbad, California, DCN Dx is bringing its globally recognized suite of products and services for the diagnostics testing industry to more customers across more market segments. DCN Dx's cross-functional team of scientists and engineers develop and integrate all aspects of the assay system for its clients—from concept to commercialization.

About DCN Dx

DCN Dx is a leading specialist developer of diagnostic tests based on lateral flow technology. The company offers a full suite of consulting, design, development and manufacturing solutions to clients seeking to develop lateral flow assays across a wide range of applications. DCN Dx's deep knowledge of lateral flow technology enables it to guide its clients on all aspects of assay development from concept to commercialization. The company was founded in 2006 and is based in Carlsbad, CA. For more information, visit dcndx.com.

About PortaScience, Inc.

PortaScience's mission is to develop portable and easy-to-use technologies for the healthcare, veterinary, and consumer diagnostics markets. The company has been awarded 14 SBIR grants and has commercialized and out-licensed numerous products since its founding in 1999. PortaScience's veterinary and agricultural test products are marketed in more than 65 countries. For more information, visit portascience.com and portacheck.com

