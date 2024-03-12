DCN Dx Bolsters Board with Appointment of Former Meridian Biosciences CEO Jack Kenny

CARLSBAD, Calif., March 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- DCN Dx, a global leader in the end-to-end development, manufacturing, and commercialization of point-of-use tests, announces the appointment of industry veteran Jack Kenny to its board of directors. With more than 30 years of experience in operational and commercial leadership in healthcare and medical device sectors, Kenny is set to bring invaluable expertise to the DCN Dx board.

Upon his appointment to DCN Dx's board, Kenny said, "During my time at Meridian, we collaborated closely with the DCN Dx team. I was impressed by their commitment to quality and innovation. I look forward to contributing to DCN Dx's growth and enhancing its role as a key partner in the diagnostics industry."

Kenny currently serves as an independent director for Quantum Si and as Chairman of the Board at Biomerica. His previous role as Chief Executive Officer of Meridian Bioscience was marked by a significant turnaround, leading to the company's acquisition by SJL Partners and SD Biosensor for approximately $1.53 billion in January 2023.

"Jack's extensive experience and leadership in the healthcare sector make him a perfect fit for our strategic vision," said Charlie Mamrak, DCN Dx's CEO. "His insights into the diagnostics landscape will be invaluable as we continue to expand our capabilities and impact."

Kenny's prior roles include Senior Vice President and General Manager, North America at Siemens Healthcare, and Vice President and General Manager, U.S. Region for Becton Dickinson's Diagnostic Systems, among others. His breadth of experience across different segments of the healthcare industry will provide DCN Dx with a unique perspective on business growth and operational excellence.

