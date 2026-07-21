DCN Dx Names Trevor Brown Chief Revenue Officer

Commercial leader with deep IVD industry experience joins the leading diagnostics services provider

CARLSBAD, Calif., July 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- DCN Dx, a Carlsbad, California-based in vitro diagnostic (IVD) services company that supports a diagnostic's path from concept to commercial success, today announced the appointment of Trevor Brown as Chief Revenue Officer.

Trevor Brown has been named Chief Revenue Officer of DCN Dx, a Carlsbad, California in vitro diagnostics (IVD) services company spanning assay development and manufacturing, IVD-focused clinical trials and regulatory support, and biospecimen sourcing. Brown brings more than 20 years of commercial leadership in diagnostics and life sciences and will lead sales, marketing, and client growth. (Photo: DCN Dx)

The hire adds deep industry expertise to DCN Dx's commercial organization and Executive Leadership Team. Brown will be accountable for the overall commercial strategy, sales, marketing, and client growth across the company's three connected businesses — assay development and manufacturing, IVD-focused clinical trial and regulatory support, and biospecimen sourcing.

Brown brings more than 20 years of commercial leadership across diagnostics, precision medicine and life sciences having held senior roles at LASE Innovation, LUMICKS, Spartan Bioscience, SeraCare Life Sciences, Luminex, and BD. He has launched multiple FDA- and CE-cleared IVDs and has scaled teams from early-stage startups to private-equity-backed organizations resulting in successful exits.

"We are really excited to have Trevor join DCN," said Charlie Mamrak, CEO of DCN Dx. "He brings a deep understanding of diagnostics and the entire pathway from idea to commercialization, and understands the challenges our customers face along the entire journey. He is ideally suited to lead DCN's next phase of growth as we leverage our full suite of business services to accelerate the next era of diagnostics."

"I joined DCN because of the unique mission we have—helping our partners bring game-changing diagnostics to market by derisking the process, reducing their costs and enabling their commercial success," said Brown. "At DCN, we have an entire team of diagnostic industry experts who've developed assays, designed and run trials, and built comprehensive biospecimen sourcing networks, with the sole purpose of accelerating the time to market for our partners."

About DCN Dx

For more than 20 years, DCN Dx has done one thing: help companies bring diagnostic tests to commercial success. Today, the company runs three specialized businesses. Its immunoassay CDMO has completed more than 560 programs and is the industry's go-to for developing and manufacturing rapid point-of-use tests, from early feasibility through full-scale production in a 35,000-square-foot facility certified to ISO 13485 and ISO 9001. Its biospecimen collections business gives assay developers global access to diverse, consented specimens under IRB/IEC oversight and matched to the populations an assay must serve, across oncology, autoimmune, neurology and more, the clinical proof they need to move from bench to real-world validation. Its IVD-dedicated CRO is led by former sponsor-side experts who carried their own diagnostics through FDA and EU IVDR review and now design and manage clinical studies and regulatory submissions through to approval. DCN Dx works with startups and established IVD manufacturers alike, meeting each client wherever its test stands on the way to market. Based in Carlsbad, CA.

Learn more at dcndx.com.

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SOURCE DCN Dx