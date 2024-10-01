DCN Dx to Highlight Expertise in Infectious Disease Diagnostics at IDWeek 2024

Meet DCN Dx Experts at Booth #120, October 16-19, 2024 in Los Angeles

CARLSBAD, Calif., Oct. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- DCN Dx, a global leader in diagnostic development and clinical research services, is excited to announce its participation in the 2024 IDWeek Annual Meeting, taking place from October 16-19 at the Los Angeles Convention Center. Infectious disease professionals are invited to visit DCN Dx at booth #120 to discover how the company's comprehensive IVD CDMO and CRO solutions are advancing the development of diagnostics that target critical infectious diseases.

Our personalized approach to IVD product development and clinical trials has supported hundreds of programs and clients. We can oversee every stage from concept to assay development and platform integration, through clinical trials to manufacturing or only handle the aspects you request. In addition to lateral flow assays, our clinical research expertise extends to a wide range of IVD devices, all with a focus on innovation, usability, and performance.

DCN Dx's team will be available to discuss how their comprehensive services—spanning clinical research, assay development, consumable design, device integration, and manufacturing—support clients in delivering high-quality diagnostics that meet the demands of infectious disease testing. DCN Dx works with organizations to bring innovative, accurate, and cost-effective tests to market quickly and efficiently.

"IDWeek is a critical gathering for infectious disease experts, and we're eager to share how our clinical research and development capabilities can help bring innovative diagnostics to market faster," said Mitzi Rettinger, Chief Revenue Officer of DCN Dx. "Our team is ready to collaborate with researchers, clinicians, and healthcare innovators to tackle the most pressing infectious disease challenges."

Attendees will also be able to learn about Biomed Diagnostics, a DCN Dx brand, and their innovative microbiological diagnostic products. Biomed offers solutions like the InTray® and InPouch® systems, which streamline the collection, transport, and culture of infectious disease samples, providing accurate results in a single, sealed device. These products are ideal for use in both clinical and low-resource settings, enhancing the ability to diagnose infectious diseases quickly and effectively.

About DCN Dx

DCN Dx, based in Carlsbad, California, is a global leader in IVD CDMO and CRO services. Our multidisciplinary CDMO specializes in developing tailored assay systems, cassettes and consumables, and readers for point-of-use applications, with a particular expertise in lateral flow assays. Our clinical research services group specializes in the planning, execution, and oversight of IVD clinical trials, inclusive of clinical operations, data management, and biostatistics.

Our personalized approach to IVD product development and clinical trials has supported hundreds of programs and clients. We can oversee every stage from concept to assay development and platform integration, through clinical trials to manufacturing or only handle the aspects you request. In addition to lateral flow assays, our clinical research expertise extends to a wide range of IVD devices, all with a focus on innovation, usability, and performance.

With a commitment to quality, customer satisfaction, and industry-leading expertise, DCN Dx is setting the benchmark for excellence in IVD services. To learn more about how we can support your diagnostic needs, visit dcndx.com.

For more information contact:

Mitzi Rettinger

Chief Revenue Officer, DCN Dx

Main: (760) 804-3886

Mobile: (512) 431-5836

[email protected]

SOURCE DCN Dx