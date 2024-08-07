DCN Dx to Showcase New Technologies at NextGen Dx 2024

Discover the Advanced miniDxR Customizable Lateral Flow Reader and Comprehensive CDMO and CRO Services at Booth 30



CARLSBAD, Calif, Aug. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- DCN Dx, a leading global provider of IVD CDMO and CRO services, announces its participation in the NextGen Dx Summit 2024, held from August 19-21 at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center in Washington, DC. Attendees are invited to visit DCN Dx at booth 30 to explore the company's latest innovations and comprehensive range of services.

DCN Dx will showcase the miniDxR, its customizable point-of-care lateral flow reader at NextGen Dx 2024. With its advanced imaging technology and proprietary algorithms, the miniDxR delivers high-sensitivity measurements in approximately 10 seconds. Its performance has been benchmarked against the top readers in the industry. IVD clinical research programs are complex and require specialized knowledge and expertise. DCN Dx's clinical research team manages them from concept through regulatory submission to deliver the data you need to get to market the right way. Meet with DCN Dx at NextGen Dx to discuss their IVD CRO services.

DCN Dx will have representatives from their assay development, engineering, clinical research, and manufacturing teams on hand to answer questions and discuss their comprehensive services. This multidisciplinary approach ensures that DCN Dx can support every stage of IVD product development, from concept through to manufacturing, including IVD clinical trials and with particular expertise in point-of-care testing.

Visit booth 30 for a demonstration of the miniDxR customizable lateral flow reader. Designed by DCN Dx for point-of-care testing, the miniDxR offers advanced imaging technology, superior sensitivity and specificity, and robust cybersecurity features. It is customizable for diverse diagnostic applications, providing reliable and accurate results in diverse point-of-care settings.

"We are looking forward to demonstrating the miniDxR at the NextGen Dx Summit," said Pat Vaughan, Ph.D., COO of DCN Dx. "From its advanced capabilities to its range of customization options, our team designed this reader with the specific needs of point-of-care testing in mind."

"NextGen Dx provides an excellent platform to demonstrate how our integrated CDMO and clinical research services can accelerate the development and commercialization of innovative diagnostic products," said Mitzi Rettinger, Chief Revenue Officer of DCN Dx. "We are dedicated to partnering with our clients to ensure the success of their IVD programs."

About DCN Dx

DCN Dx, based in Carlsbad, California, is a global leader in IVD CDMO and CRO services. Our multidisciplinary CDMO specializes in creating tailored assay systems, consumables, and instruments for point-of-use applications, with a particular expertise in lateral flow assays. Our clinical research services group specializes in the planning, execution, and oversight of IVD clinical trials, inclusive of clinical operations, data management, and biostatistics.

Our personalized approach to IVD product development and clinical trials has supported hundreds of programs and clients. We can oversee every stage from concept to assay development and platform integration, through clinical trials to manufacturing or only handle the aspects you request. In addition to lateral flow assays, our clinical research expertise extends to a wide range of IVD devices, all with a focus on innovation, usability, and performance.

With a commitment to quality, customer satisfaction, and industry-leading expertise, DCN Dx is setting the benchmark for excellence in IVD services. To learn more about how we can support your diagnostic needs, visit dcndx.com.

For more information contact:

Mitzi Rettinger

Chief Revenue Officer, DCN Dx

Main: (760) 804-3886

Mobile: (512) 431-5836

[email protected]

SOURCE DCN Dx