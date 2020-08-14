Dcode Wins SBIR Phase II Award to Support the Entire Government Innovation Life Cycle

WASHINGTON, Aug. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Dcode announced that AFWERX awarded the company a Phase II award under the Air Force Special Topic: Open Call for Dual Use Technologies through the Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) program. Dcode will continue to develop its internal tech products that match tech company capabilities with government use cases and provide a platform for government and tech companies to gain the contracting and cross-cultural knowledge they need to work with each other effectively.

"The pandemic further emphasized the need for tech solutions that are ready to support government missions today," said Dcode CEO Meagan Metzger. "Our tech matching product and our remote education and collaboration product are designed to accelerate innovation in the federal market."

By achieving the Phase II award Research, Dcode immediately satisfied the competition requirements of the Armed Services Procurement Act, the Federal Property and Administrative Services Act, and the Competition in Contracting Act, enabling any federal agency to issue sole-source Phase III awards to acquire Dcode products without competition.

The following products may be considered as an extension of Dcode's Phase II work, directly map to the funded proposal, and potentially can be procured through a SBIR directed Phase III contract:

Problem Identification & Use Case Analysis Technology Scouting & Vetting Solution Matchmaking & Tech Exchanges End User Training & Education

The scope of Dcode's Phase II work is to support each phase of the innovation life cycle, from problem definition to scaling identified technology solutions, to drive successful implementation and transition technology and innovation pilots into programs of record.

To learn more about how federal agencies can work with Dcode, email [email protected].

About Dcode

Dcode connects the tech industry and government to drive commercial innovation in the federal market. Dcode solutions for tech companies, government organizations, and industry partners are all designed to improve the way government runs, using products and practices from the private sector. Dcode has worked with more than 100 tech companies and hundreds of government organizations, driving more than 200 new implementations of commercial technology in government and millions in federal contracts. To learn more, visit: dcode.co/gov

Contact: [email protected]

SOURCE Dcode