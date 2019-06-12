DCP Entertainment Launches Picked Last In Gym Class Video & Podcast Series

NEW YORK, June 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- DCP Entertainment , a media production and distribution company, today announced the launch of Picked Last in Gym Class with host Lacey Henderson. Henderson, a Paralympic athlete who competed in the Rio 2016 Paralympic Games in Track & Field, is fueled by the relationships and connections she's made with others on her life's journey. Through conversations with these influencers, entrepreneurs, athletes, activists, and creatives, Henderson finds the things we all can relate to, like how we handle the obstacles life throws in our way, and finding humor throughout it all.

Picked Last in Gym Class features interviews with guests who have faced setbacks, struggles, and tough moments, but have found a way to live positive and fulfilling lives. Henderson, who was diagnosed with a rare soft tissue tumor and had her leg amputated above the knee at age nine, got through this tough time in her life by focusing on the positive. She was raised with the mindset that even when the odds are stacked against you, if you want something in life, you must find a way to make it happen. On Picked Last in Gym Class, Henderson and guests will show just how easy it is to not sweat the small stuff and decide for themselves what they can and can't do.

"My journey through sports, my journey just through finding out who I am, so much of it has been fueled by the connections and relationships I've made with others," says Henderson. "My biggest passion is the connections that we have with each other."

Henderson grew up in an athletic family and following her amputation she remained a dedicated athlete. Lacey's parents encouraged her to continue an active lifestyle by treating Lacey as if she had no disability, forcing her to find ways to make it work. Henderson competed at the college level as a cheerleader and after graduating from the University of Denver she started competing in Track & Field. She earned 4th place at the 2013 World Championships and competed in the 2016 Paralympic Games in Rio de Janeiro in the Long Jump. In her downtime, Henderson works with teenagers with limb differences, realizing that her experience makes her uniquely qualified to be a representative for the disabled community.

Picked Last in Gym Class will feature Breaking Bad actor RJ Mitte, musician Andrew McMahon, former professional basketball player Paul Shirley, comedian Jasmyn Carter, and plenty more unique and interesting personalities that show no matter how old we get, we're all still the same person who got Picked Last in Gym Class. Additionally, DCP Entertainment has partnered with Joel Strong of @MyDayWithLeo - guest on the PLIGC series premiere - to create custom art for the series and each episode of the season.

"Our company's mission is to provide an outlet for people of all backgrounds to tell their stories, and Lacey is a perfect example of someone who has defied the odds to reach her goals," said Chris Colbert, CEO of DCP Entertainment. "Disability and struggle don't discriminate, and we're proud to share the stories of Lacey and others who have been able to achieve greatness despite the setbacks that could have derailed their journey."

Picked Last in Gym Class will premiere June 18th, with 20-minute video episodes airing on YouTube, and extended podcast episodes available via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Pandora, and all other podcasting platforms.

DCP Entertainment, LLC is a media production company that records, produces and distributes multi-platform audio and video content. DCP Entertainment features diverse hosts and programming, including "Inner Space" and "Toure Show", while providing a platform for conversations not often had in the current media landscape. For more information, visit http://www.dcpofficial.com and follow @DCPofficial on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

