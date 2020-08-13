DCP Entertainment Launches "Say Their Name" a Podcast Series Memorializing Black People Who Have Been Assaulted or Killed by Police

NEW YORK, Aug. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- DCP Entertainment , a media production and distribution company curating pivotal conversations and a platform for underrepresented voices, including people of color, women, the LGBTQ+ community, and other overlooked communities, today announced the launch of Say Their Name, a podcast series that will highlight and memorialize the stories of 7 Black individuals who were unarmed when they were assaulted or killed by police or in stand your ground states. Detailing harrowing stories from as far back as 1993 to today, Say Their Name will offer a personal look at these events through the eyes of family members and those closely involved in the cases.

Say Their Name

We have heard the names George Floyd, Breonna Taylor and Ahmaud Arbery, but in 2020 alone, at least 985 people have been shot and killed by police. This is not a new story. These types of assaults and killings have been happening unreported for decades, and even centuries. Say Their Name will offer a look at some of the names less known, but with stories just as tragic.

DCP Founder and CEO Chris Colbert personally traveled the country to gather these important stories, "It was a harrowing experience sitting with these families in their living rooms, as they told us about the life that was stolen from them, and the revictimization they have faced time and time again as they continue to fight for justice."

Among those highlighted:

Archie "Artie" Elliott, III

Archie "Artie" Elliott III was killed by police in District Heights, MD on June 18, 1993. At the age of 24 he was shot by police 14 times while handcuffed and sitting in the front seat of a police car after being arrested for a suspected DUI. This episode features an in-depth conversation with Archie's family and friends about what they remember from that tragic day. And along with activist and veteran radio host Joe Madison, they discuss the ongoing efforts to have Archie's case reopened.

Jamar Clark

Jamar (Clark) Burns-Hill was killed by police in Minneapolis, MN on November 15, 2015. At the age of 24, he was shot in the head by a police officer at point blank range while witnesses said Jamar was handcuffed and complying with officers before he was thrown to the ground and killed. Jamar's mother, sister and activists Jess Sundin and Loretta Vanfelt speak about his untimely death, the petition to reopen his case, and how their lawyer prophetically warned Minneapolis in 2019 that if another unarmed Black person was killed by police, the city would explode.

Robbie Tolan

Robbie Tolan was shot by police in Bellaire, TX on December 31, 2008. At the age of 23, he was shot by police while in his own driveway, and in front of his cousin & parents, after officers mistakenly thought Robbie had stolen his own car. Robbie is one of the few people who lived to tell his own story. He and his mother chronicle his story, including the U.S. Supreme Court Precedent they set in Tolan v. Cotton.

Danny Ray Thomas

Danny Ray Thomas was killed by police in Houston, TX on March 22, 2018. At the age of 34, he was shot by police while having a manic episode in the middle of the street with his pants around his ankles. Danny's sister speaks about his life and their strong bond while navigating multiple family tragedies leading up to his death.

John Crawford, III

John Crawford III was killed by police in Beavercreek, OH on August 5, 2014. At the age of 22, he was shot by police while shopping in Walmart and talking on his cell phone to the mother of his children. John's family and attorney detail the moments surrounding his death, including a false 911 call and 2 additional deaths possibly caused by police killing Crawford.

Kaldrick Donald

Kaldrick Donald was killed by police in Gretna, FL on October 28, 2014. At the age of 24, he was shot by an officer in his family's bathroom after the officer arrived to help get Kaldrick mental health care. Kaldrick's family and attorney discuss how the case was kept out of the public eye, and how the officer's pattern of behavior has terrorized their small town.

Duane "Wane" Strong, Jr.

Duane "Wane" Strong Jr. was killed by police in Tallahassee, FL on May 29, 2014. At the age of 18, he was shot by an officer while trying to leave a nightclub parking lot. Duane's family and his attorney speak about his unexpected death, and the lack of justice for them and other families in Florida.

"The families I spoke with were previously unable to control their own narrative, as police, politicians, and media spin stories that make the deceased seem like perpetrators, and the killers look like victims," said Colbert. "The families have not had a national platform to be able to fight back… Until now."

As an important part of the series, DCP Entertainment is also raising money to directly impact these families whose loved one was unarmed when they were assaulted/killed by police. While nothing can bring back the lives that were stolen, the money raised will assist the families to pay medical bills, find counseling, offset legal fees, fund foundations and scholarships, as well as continue their pursuit for justice. From now until January 15th, 2021, the goal is to raise at least $7 Million that will allow equal disbursement among the 7 families highlighted in the series.



The series premieres on October 12th on Apple Podcasts , Google Podcasts , Spotify , Stitcher and anywhere podcasts are available.

