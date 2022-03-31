DCP Entertainment Launches The Period Feels, A Podcast Focused On Promoting Period Health And Wellbeing

NEW YORK, March 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- DCP Entertainment , a media production and distribution company curating pivotal conversations and a platform for underrepresented voices, today announced the launch of The Period Feels , a podcast series dedicated to talking about your period and erasing the embarrassment that is so often associated with the topic. Hosted by Nadya Okamoto, Nadya "Neddy" Eddy and Sam De La Cruz, the team behind the inclusive & sustainable August period care brand, The Period Feels seeks to address the many unanswered questions about basic period health.

The Period Feels

Having debuted on March 29th and with new episodes weekly, the podcast serves as a forum for listeners to seek direct advice and hear from the hosts as they discuss their own journey as they change the period conversation and discover the highs and lows of entrepreneurship.

"As we launch our 15th show in 3 years, I am proud that DCP is an incubator for telling the stories that people have shied away from talking about," said DCP Founder and CEO Chris Colbert. "We are thrilled to be partnering with the August team to highlight honest and communal conversations around periods."

Nadya Okamoto, the co-founder and CEO of August, says, "Periods make human life possible and over half the global population will experience menstruation. And yet, we have so many unanswered questions! That's why we're so excited to have this podcast as a space to talk more deeply about periods, and try to answer some questions from our community too. I started working with DCP last year as the host of my personal podcast, Tigress, and have had a wonderful experience working with the group. So, when we started thinking about bringing this podcast to life, I couldn't think of a better partner."

People who would like to submit questions to be answered on The Period Feels can join the Inner Cycle community at itsaugust.co to submit a question and you could be the next one on the show!

The series is available on Apple Podcasts , Google Podcasts , Spotify , and anywhere podcasts are available.

About DCP Entertainment

DCP Entertainment is a digital media company whose mission is to provide a platform for people of color, women, and LGBTQ+ communities; and to highlight stories around mental health, disability, and overcoming adversity. Current productions include Say Their Name , which won a 2021 "People's Voice" Webby, 2021 New York Festival Radio Awards for "Narrative/Documentary Podcast" and "Social Justice Podcast," and was nominated for the 2021 Ambies Award "Podcast of the Year." Other productions include " Tigress ," " Democracy-ish ," " Toure Show ," " Woke AF ," and " Edges ." For more information, visit https://www.dcpofficial.com/ and follow @DCPofficial on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter, and @dcp-pods on TikTok.

About August

August is the lifestyle period brand reimagining period care to be powerful. The Gen Z led brand makes more sustainable tampons and pads. While most period products take 500-800 years to decompose, August pads are 100% organic cotton and fully biodegradable within 12 months. More on August at www.itsaugust.co , or in Popsugar , Buzzfeed and Global Citizen .

