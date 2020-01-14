DCP Entertainment Launches the Rookie Year Podcast with Host Jared Jeffries

NEW YORK, Jan. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- DCP Entertainment , a media production and distribution company, today announced the launch of Rookie Year with host & former NBA player, Jared Jeffries. Drawing from over a decade's experience playing in the NBA, the former first-round draft pick for the Wizards and current president of Echo Fox will be taking listeners behind the scenes with top athletes to learn what it's like to make the transition into professional sports. Despite college greatness, as a rookie, an NBA lottery pick is still sitting in the worst seat on the bus, and even the #1 pick in the NFL draft will deal with veteran hazing.

The guest lineup boasts a diverse range of competitive backgrounds, and includes players such as Tony Gonzalez, the current NFL record holder for total receiving yards by a tight end, Corey Brewer, who won back-to-back NCAA national championships with the Florida Gators, and Chael Sonnen, former top challenger in both the light heavyweight and middleweight MMA divisions.

"Making the show has been a lot of fun - and very revealing," explains Jared Jeffries. "Your first year playing professionally is formative. It's a period of adjustment, when you're seeking mentorship, getting to know new teammates, and under an entirely new level of pressure. With Rookie Year, I wanted to bring to light the oddities and challenges specific to that fleeting time in an athlete's career."

The podcast captures hilarious and difficult memories alike through fascinating interviews that include anecdotes such as Al Harrington first discovering that he had to pay taxes, or the period of time he spent living with his teammate Antonio Davis of the Indiana Pacers.

"We're thrilled to have helped make Rookie Year a reality," said Chris Colbert, CEO of DCP Entertainment. "The guests are top notch, the stories are enthralling, and you leave the show with a better understanding of what athletes face the day after they're signed."

The first episode of Rookie Year is now available on Apple Podcasts, Pandora, Spotify, and all podcasting platforms.

