DCP Entertainment Launches Video Series to Accompany Inner Space With Dr. Barbara Van Dahlen

WHAT: DCP Entertainment today announced the release of Inner Space with Dr. Barbara Van Dahlen video series. Hosted by Dr. Barbara Van Dahlen, Ph.D., the Founder and President of Give an Hour who was named in 2012 to TIME Magazine's list of the 100 Most Influential People in the World, the show discusses mental health, emotional well-being and finding our healthy "inner space." Inner Space launched as a successful podcast earlier this year, and will now release the podcast's most poignant interviews as standalone video episodes.

Inner Space pushes the conversation surrounding mental health forward by traveling the world to talk to leaders in politics, film and television, fashion, wellness, and more about what we must do to take care of ourselves. Video interviews include: Talinda Bennington, wife of Linkin Park's Chester Bennington who died by suicide in 2017; UK Minister of Defense, the Honourable Tobias Ellwood; musician Whitney Woerz; filmmaker and actor Sean Brosnan; fashion designer August Getty; ABC Chief Medical Correspondent Jennifer Ashton; comedian Wayne Brady & former wife Mandie Taketa; poet & activist Yashi Brown; ABC's A Million Little Things creator DJ Nash; and author Anna Shinoda.

WHEN: Launching in conjunction with A Week to Change Direction , episodes will air weekly starting on June 10, 2019.

WHERE: Watch episodes of Inner Space with Dr. Barbara Van Dahlen on DCP Entertainment's YouTube channel weekly. View the trailer here .

About A Week to Change Direction

A Week to Change Direction is a week of action, advocacy, and fundraising aimed to raise awareness to change the culture of mental health globally so that all in need receive the care and support they deserve. This coordinated effort is being hosted by the Campaign to Change Direction, a public health initiative of Give an Hour.

About DCP Entertainment

DCP Entertainment, LLC is a media production company that records, produces and distributes multi-platform audio and video content. DCP Entertainment features diverse hosts and programming, including "Inner Space" and "Toure Show", while providing a platform for conversations not often had in the current media landscape. For more information, visit https://www.dcpofficial.com/ and follow @DCPofficial on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

