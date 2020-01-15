DCPS Announces New Strategic Hire

DENVER, Jan. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --Denver Commercial Property Services (DCPS) announced today that Travis Dunn is joining the team as our Chief Sales Officer. Travis brings 17+ years of experience in the Coatings and Waterproofing industry to DCPS.

Travis has worked with, and for manufacturers, distributors, contractors, property owners and specifiers in market segments of specialty coatings, concrete repair, sealants, waterproofing, and more. This extensive background makes him the perfect fit to join the DCPS team, and add to the company's already impressive portfolio.

"We are looking forward to having Travis join the team," said Dale Heims, Owner of Denver Commercial Property Services. "With his depth of experience in waterproofing and coatings we are confident in his ability to continue to grow our divisions. Travis will not only be a valuable asset to our company, but to our client base, in prolonging and protecting the life of their properties."

Travis is an expert in providing viable solutions, technical support, and superior customer service. Travis has a track record of putting the needs of his customers first, and only suggesting what he feels is the ideal design to fit the particular need of the individual property.

About Denver Commercial Property Services

Denver Commercial Property Services (DCPS) provides commercial property services to 700+ clients across Colorado. DCPS leverages unparalleled customer service to be the dominant, one-stop provider of commercial property services in Colorado.

