DCPS Grows Business Development Team with Addition of Renea Fetrow

DENVER, July 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Denver Commercial Property Services (DCPS), a leading provider of integrated commercial property services based in Colorado, is pleased to announce the appointment of Renae Fetrow as the company's newest Relationship Manager. With this addition, the DCPS Business Development team has doubled in the last year to support the company's growth and to better service customers.

"Renae joins an accomplished team that has decades of expertise in business development. Her versatile background in behavioral healthcare equips her with exceptional active listening skills and compassion, while her extensive experience in landscaping brings a wealth of knowledge to the table. This valuable addition will undoubtedly enhance our customer service, setting us apart in the industry, from initial client meetings to project completion. DCPS remains committed to maintaining its status as an industry differentiator, and Renae's presence will only contribute to further strengthening that position," stated Lauren Fry, Sales Manager at DCPS.  

Prior to becoming a Relationship Manager to DCPS, Renae worked as a landscape and irrigation estimator for a California based company and spent two years with the DCPS Landscaping Division where she served as the Scheduling and Routing Supervisor. Her experience in overseeing complex scheduling operations and coordinating resources made her instrumental in ensuring efficient service delivery to clients. Renae's dedication to the customer experience set her apart in her role, earning her the respect of colleagues and clients alike. Her passion for helping others and her ability to foster meaningful relationships will be instrumental in delivering top-notch customer service.

"I am thrilled to have the opportunity to support DCPS and be part of a large and growing Business Development team. I look forward to expanding my knowledge into other service sectors while also helping to share my expertise," said Fetrow.

About Denver Commercial Property Services

Founded in 2011, Denver Commercial Property Services (DCPS) provides commercial property services to over 1,100 clients across Colorado. DCPS leverages unparalleled customer service to be the dominant, one-stop provider of commercial property services in Colorado. With multiple offices, more than 500 employees, and 7 divisions - Asphalt and Concrete, Waterproofing and Specialty Coatings, Roofing, Commercial Cleaning, Snow Removal, Parking Lot Sweeping, Landscaping, and Painting & Construction Services, DCPS provides specialized integrated service solutions to commercial property owner and managers.

For more information, visit www.denvercps.com or follow DCPS on Facebook at or on LinkedIn.  

Contact information:
Denver Commercial Property Services
Gina Kelley
720-575-3277
[email protected]

