DCPS hires Ed Watson to run Parking Lot and Landscaping Divisions

DCPS

03 Oct, 2023, 11:35 ET

DENVER, Oct. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Denver Commercial Property Services (DCPS), the leading single-source provider of integrated commercial property services in Colorado, has named Ed Watson its Parking Lot and Landscape Services General Manager. Ed will focus on elevating and optimizing Snow, Sweeping, and Landscape services for the company.

"Ed has extensive experience with the leading national providers of snow and landscaping services. As the local CRE industry evolves, DCPS will need to as well. Ed's knowledge and skill set make him an invaluable asset in leading these divisions - offering comprehensive services ensuring seamless integration between snow removal and the preservation of existing landscapes," stated Dale Heims, Owner of DCPS.

Watson brings more than 25 years of experience to the new role. Throughout his career, he has exhibited a consistent track record of delivering technical solutions and unparalleled customer service for commercial property owners and managers. 

About Denver Commercial Property Services

Founded in 2011, Denver Commercial Property Services (DCPS) provides commercial property services to over 1,100 clients across Colorado. DCPS leverages unparalleled customer service to be the leading, one-stop provider of commercial property services in Colorado. With multiple offices, more than 500 employees, and 7 divisions - Asphalt and Concrete, Waterproofing and Specialty Coatings, Roofing, Commercial Cleaning, Snow Removal, Parking Lot Sweeping, Landscaping, and Painting & Construction Services, DCPS provides specialized integrated service solutions to commercial property owner and managers.

For more information, visit www.denvercps.com or follow DCPS on Facebook at @denvercommercialpropertyservices or on LinkedIn.  

Contact information:
Denver Commercial Property Services
Gina Kelley
720-575-3277
[email protected]

