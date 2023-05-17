DCPS Launches Helpful Tips Video Series for Property Managers

17 May, 2023

DENVER, May 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Denver Commercial Property Services (DCPS), the leading single-source provider of integrated commercial property services in Colorado, has launched a video series designed to help commercial property managers and owners tackle common property issues. 

"At DCPS, we strive to not only resolve our customer's issues with the highest quality service but to help educate them," said Dale Heims, Owner of DCPS. 

Each month one of the professional experts from DCPS's eight divisions answers common questions or addresses topics related to painting and construction, roofing, waterproofing and coatings, asphalt and concrete, landscaping, snow management, sweeping, and commercial cleaning for commercial properties. 

"In listening to our customers, we identified trending topics and questions we continue to receive throughout all our divisions. Creating this question-and-answer video series allows our customers easy access to tips for addressing issues and tackling areas of concern. We want to be a resource for the commercial property management industry," continued Heims. 

If you have a question that you would like addressed, DCPS encourages you to write in on their social media channels, Facebook and LinkedIn, or contact them via email at [email protected]

All videos are saved on the company's YouTube channel as a resource library for property managers. Follow the Denver Commercial Property Services YouTube channel to view all Ask the Expert videos. 

About Denver Commercial Property Services

Founded in 2011, Denver Commercial Property Services (DCPS) provides commercial property services to over 1,100 clients across Colorado. DCPS leverages unparalleled customer service to be the leading, one-stop provider of commercial property services in Colorado. With multiple offices, more than 500 employees, and 7 divisions - Asphalt and Concrete, Waterproofing and Specialty Coatings, Roofing, Commercial Cleaning, Snow Removal, Parking Lot Sweeping, Landscaping, and Painting & Construction Services, DCPS provides specialized integrated service solutions to commercial property owner and managers.

For more information, visit www.denvercps.com or follow DCPS on Facebook at @denvercommercialpropertyservices or on LinkedIn.

Contact information:
Denver Commercial Property Services
Gina Kelley
720-575-3277
[email protected]

