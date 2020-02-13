DCPS Relocates And Expands New Headquarters

"We are excited to call Commerce City the new home of our DCPS headquarters," said Matt Harmon, Co-owner of DCPS. "It is an exciting time for our company and team. We look forward to continuing to serve our Commercial Property clientele across Colorado as we move forward into this next chapter."

The new headquarters is located at 6245 Clermont Street, Commerce, City, CO 80022 just a few miles from the previous location. The 3-acre site has a 15,000 sq. ft. building which will be used for administration, storage, and production. With its South office located in the Denver Tech Center, DCPS is positioned to continue to support their client base across Colorado in an even more efficient manner.

About Denver Commercial Property Services

Denver Commercial Property Services (DCPS) provides commercial property services to 700+ clients across Colorado. DCPS leverages unparalleled customer service to be the dominant, one-stop provider of commercial property services in Colorado.

