DCPSC Forms Advisory Council on Utility Supplier and Workforce Diversity

WASHINGTON, Sept. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today the Public Service Commission of the District of Columbia (Commission) hosted the first meeting of its Advisory Council on Utility Supplier and Workforce Diversity. The Advisory Council was formed to provide advice and recommendations on areas related to improving diversity and inclusion within the energy workforce and utility suppliers in the District. The Advisory Council will serve as a communications link between the workforce, companies and the Commissioners by providing recommendations on best practices and driving results on supplier and workforce diversity issues.

The members of the Advisory Council include: Local Government Agencies, Colleges and Universities, Utility Contractors, Trade Associations, and Public Utilities, including Pepco, Washington Gas, Verizon and DC Water. Members of the Advisory Council will work on creating a workforce pipeline, developing resources for the next generation of utility leaders, and designing a blueprint of success for diversity across the industry spectrum.

"By bringing almost 50 organizations together today, we have a unique opportunity to expand the pool of small and disadvantaged businesses doing utility work in the District," stated Willie L. Phillips, Chairman. "We want to connect the dots between opportunities and challenges of transforming the existing grid, while ensuring a space for diversity and inclusion in the utility industry."

The Public Service Commission of the District of Columbia is an independent agency established by Congress in 1913 to regulate electric, natural gas, and telecommunications companies in the District of Columbia.

SOURCE Public Service Commission of the District of Columbia