DCPSC Receives Grid Modernization Recommendations from MEDSIS Stakeholder Working Group

WASHINGTON, May 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the Public Service Commission of the District of Columbia (Commission) received the Final Report from the MEDSIS (Modernizing the Energy Delivery System for Increased Sustainability) Stakeholder Working Groups. The working group members conducted a comprehensive assessment to identify and submit 32 recommendations for the Commission's consideration on grid modernization in the District. The Commission is committed to reviewing the report and recommendations, public comments and issuing an order on the recommendations within 60 days of receipt.

"The final MEDSIS report is the result of a unique, stakeholder driven process. MEDSIS is one of the largest and most inclusive stakeholder processes run by the Commission with over 240 participants and a total of 50 working group meetings," stated Chairman Willie L. Phillips.

Working groups were comprised of a diverse group of industry stakeholders, District residents, advocacy groups, government organizations, and other interested parties. Working group members consisted of the Department of Energy and the Environment, D.C. Office of the People's Counsel, DC Sustainable Energy Utility, Edison Electric Institute, Grid2.0, DC Climate Action, Urban Ingenuity, Pepco and WGL Energy and others.

The MEDSIS Working Group Process was carried out in two phases. Phase 1 involved the engagement of stakeholders through a technical conference to determine the appropriateness of conducting a system assessment and develop the appropriate working groups to establish in Phase 2. Phase 2, which is the subject of the final report, involved facilitating the working groups and developing the report and recommendations.

The Commission approved the six MEDSIS working groups (Formal Case No. 1130, Order No. 19432) with the objective of gathering stakeholder input and submitting a final report with recommendations on the next steps for grid modernization. Each working group addressed a specific issue: Data and Information Access & Alignment (WG1); Non-Wires Alternatives to Grid Investments (WG2); Rate Design (WG3); Customer Impact (WG4); Microgrids (WG5); and Pilot Projects (WG6). During the meetings, members reviewed recommendations and heard proposals from fellow stakeholders.

There will be a final opportunity for District residents to weigh in on the recommendations. A MEDSIS Town Hall meeting will be held in the Commission Hearing Room at 1325 G Street, N.W., Suite 800 on June 13th at 6:00 p.m. Those interested in participating in the Town Hall meeting can register via email to the Office of the Commission Secretary at psc-commissionsecretary@dc.gov. Please enter "MEDSIS – June 13th Town Hall" in the subject line. The purpose of the Town Hall meeting will be to gather public input on the report and recommendations.

The Public Service Commission of the District of Columbia is an independent agency established by Congress in 1913 to regulate electric, natural gas, and telecommunications companies in the District of Columbia.

SOURCE Public Service Commission of the District of Columbia

