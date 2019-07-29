DCPSC Will Examine Root Cause of Power Equipment Failure that Caused Power Outage in Northwest DC

WASHINGTON, July 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Public Service Commission of the District of Columbia ("Commission") is investigating the Pepco power outage on Saturday, affecting more than 39,000 District utility consumers after a Pepco substation in Northwest DC experienced an equipment issue. As the District's utility regulator, the Commission's investigation will focus on the cause of the outage and evaluate measures that Pepco can undertake to prevent a recurrence of such power outages. In addition, pursuant to the Electric Quality of Service Standards adopted by the Commission, Pepco must submit a detailed report of this outage within five days of the incident.

Pepco reported that the outage resulted from an issue with electrical equipment at a substation on Florida Avenue, NW. The outage affected parts of Shaw-Howard University, Logan Circle, U Street, Dupont Circle, Woodley Park, Van Ness, and Adams Morgan neighborhoods, as well as a few dozen customers in Montgomery and Prince George's counties. Service had returned to all customers by Sunday morning.

"The Commission's technical staff will consult with Pepco to determine what happened at the Florida Avenue substation," stated Chairman Willie L. Phillips. "We will review and evaluate the root causes of the power outage, Pepco's restoration efforts, their communication with the community and customers, and their corrective actions."

District consumers who may have complaints or questions should reach out to the Commission's Office of Consumer Services at 202-626-5120.

The Public Service Commission of the District of Columbia is an independent agency established by Congress in 1913 to regulate electric, natural gas, and telecommunications companies in the District of Columbia.

SOURCE Public Service Commission of the District of Columbia