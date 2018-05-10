DCR Receives Multiple Awards, Honors, for Innovation and Community Stewardship

Gold Award: Ammu Warrier , Woman of the Year – Business Products Industries

, Woman of the Year – Business Products Industries Silver Award: Diverse Business Owner of the Year

Bronze Award: Ammu Warrier , Executive of the Year – Computer Software

, Executive of the Year – Computer Software Bronze Award: Most Innovative Tech Company of the Year – Up to 2,500 Employees

– Up to 2,500 Employees Bronze Award: Company of the Year – Computer Software – Large

Bronze Award: Smart Track NOW, Technical Innovation of the Year

DCR was honored by the CODiE awards and are currently finalists in two categories:

Smart Track VMS is a finalist in the Best Human Capital or Talent Management Solution category

Smart Track NOW is a finalist in the Best Emerging Technology category

DCR was named as a 2018 Provider to Know by Spend Matters. Spend Matters' inclusion of DCR Workforce as a Provider to Know alongside many big players recognizes the constant innovation put into Smart Track VMS.

Technological Innovation

DCR received strong acknowledgement for its innovative solutions. Several judges appreciated DCR's achievement of deploying Smart Track VMS on two cloud providers: "Great job for 2017/18. I am impressed by the move to offer both AWS and Google Cloud integration. Smart move by an up-and-coming company!" and "A VMS operating on two different cloud providers? I call it being business savvy. With thinking like this, no wonder you guys have so many awards…great thinking. High return on technology and investments."

Additionally, Andrew Karpie, Research Director of Services and Labor Procurement at Spend Matters noted: "DCR is a VMS solution that punches well above its weight. Notable for its state-of-the-art technology platform and its pioneering integrations of AI and analytics, DCR truly distinguishes itself with its superior solution for procurement of services."

In response to these and many more accolades, Ammu Warrier commented: "we're honored to be nominated by our peers for such outstanding awards as it's a direct reflection of our team's dedication to creating a 'true' innovative VMS born in the cloud and with rapid adoption rates. These awards further validate our commitment to innovation and our ability to deliver measurable value to our customers and partners."

Commitment to Community

Several judges' comments also highlighted DCR's commitment to its roots in south Florida, especially during Hurricane Irma: "Ammu ensuring that employees, their families, and the community were taken care of during Hurricane Irma is commendable." Another judge remarked on DCR's volunteer efforts with Boca Helping Hands: "Deep respect for committing to improve the lives of others and achieving so much success in doing so."

Ammu Warrier commented: "we believe in stewardship within our community; volunteering has been such a rewarding experience for our organization. We have made community stewardship a part of our corporate culture and look forward to connecting even more with our local non-profit ecosystem."

On Thursday, May 24th, DCR will be participating in RED NOSE DAY, an effort that brings people together to have fun, raise funds and change the lives of children who need help the most.

About DCR Workforce

DCR Workforce is a juggernaut of innovation transforming the VMS industry by introducing unique, customer-centric and highly innovative solutions, such as offering multiple cloud integrations – Google and AWS – for our award-winning transformational platform, Smart Track VMS. By coupling our best in class implementation methodology, which provides the fastest measurable ROI compared to other solutions in the market, with our transformational VMS platform, DCR provides compelling "simple" solutions that solve your extended workforce, service procurement and scope of deliverable needs.

