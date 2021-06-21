DCS Announces Huntsville Office Relocation

HUNTSVILLE, Ala., June 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- DCS Corporation has relocated its Huntsville office to the Bridge Street Town Center. The move is part of DCS's continuing investment in its research and development, digital engineering, advanced manufacturing capabilities, and overall commitment to the Greater Huntsville community.

DCS’s Rick Whitt, Gail Shepard, Marianne Curren, and Dale McDonough cut the ribbon to open the new Bridge Street office location.

As a dedicated industry partner of Team Redstone for more than 24 years, DCS has long focused on providing technology and engineering solutions to government agencies in the Department of Defense and national security sector. With a continued focus on aviation and missile technology development and sustainment operations, the Huntsville office is central to DCS's research and development, prototyping, integration, modeling and simulation, and test and evaluation practice areas.

Dale McDonough, DCS's on-the-ground lead for Huntsville Army Aerospace Programs, works closely with organizations throughout DCS to provide innovative technical and programmatic solutions to agencies such as DEVCOM Aviation and Missile Center, PEO Aviation, and PEO Missiles & Space. With three active EXPRESS Blanket Purchase Agreement Prime contracts, all recently renewed by the Redstone Contracting Center of Excellence, as well as RS3 and OASIS prime contracts, DCS is poised for continued growth—both as a prime contractor and through strategic partnering.

"As a company, DCS revenue grew 59% in the past two years," said Marianne Curren, Vice President of Joint Systems. "This growth can be attributed to the top-tier engineering and technology capabilities that support our customers at Redstone Arsenal and throughout the country. We have been, and will continue to be, committed to providing technical expertise to the Huntsville community to meet current and future requirements."

About DCS

DCS offers advanced technology, engineering, and management solutions to government agencies in the national security sector. The transformative ideas, commitment to quality, and entrepreneurial spirit that characterize our employee-owners allow us to ensure the success of each customer's mission and actively contribute to the well-being of the Nation.

For more information, please visit: https://www.dcscorp.com.

