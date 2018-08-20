DCS Announces Support to Project Director Main Battle Tank Systems

ALEXANDRIA, Va., Sept. 4, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- DCS Corporation has been awarded a 5-year, $13.1M prime task order for Systems Engineering and Technical Assistance support to Project Director Main Battle Tank Systems (PD MBTS) within Program Executive Office Ground Combat Systems (PEO GCS). DCS will provide program management, operations, scheduling, graphics, continuous process improvement, value engineering, and earned value management services to the PD MBTS Operations Director in support of the entire Program Management Office. On-site support to the MBTS, Department of the Army Coordinator (DASC) who is located at the Pentagon, is a key component of the effort.

"This is a tactical win for DCS," said Mike Smith, DCS Vice President. "Our capabilities in program management and systems engineering are well aligned to PD MBTS mission requirements. DCS currently supports several PEO GCS systems through TARDEC. We look forward to continuing and expanding our contributions to the PEO within PD MBTS—particularly as the Army continues to develop system enhancements to modernize the MBTS Family of Vehicles."

PD MBTS is the Lifecycle Management Office for the M1 Abrams and M88 FoV, and manages Foreign Military Sales (FMS) for PEO GCS. The Abrams and M88 programs are supported by diverse teams of acquisition professionals who help modernize, deliver, and sustain combat power for the Joint Warfighter and Strategic Partners.

This award consolidates several Army contracts into a single task order under the Tank-automotive and Armaments Command (TACOM) Strategic Services Solutions (TS3) Knowledge Based Services (KBS) contract. DCS will support PM MBTS at TACOM in Warren, Michigan and at the Pentagon.

About DCS Corporation



DCS Corporation offers advanced technology and management solutions to Government agencies in the Department of Defense and national security sector. The transformative ideas, commitment to quality and entrepreneurial spirit that characterize our 1,100 employee-owners allow us to ensure the success of each customer's mission and actively contribute to the well-being of the Nation. For more information, please visit: https://www.dcscorp.com.

CONTACT: dcscommunications@dcscorp.com, 571-227-6000

DISTRIBUTION A. Approved for public release.

SOURCE DCS Corporation

Related Links

http://www.dcscorp.com

