DCS Awarded $2.09B Contract to Support Army's Ground Vehicle Systems Center

News provided by

DCS Corporation

06 Sep, 2023, 11:11 ET

Award continues 35-year legacy of support to Army Ground Vehicles

ALEXANDRIA, Va., Sept. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- DCS Corporation is pleased to announce the award of the U.S. Army Combat Capabilities Development Command (CCDC) Ground Vehicle Systems Center (GVSC) Technical and Engineering Services (TES) contract valued at $2.09B.

Continue Reading
DCS to continue support to GVSC under the new $2.09B TES contract.
DCS to continue support to GVSC under the new $2.09B TES contract.

Under this 5-year contract (with two optional one-year ordering periods), DCS will continue to provide technical and engineering support to GVSC's In-Service Engineering and Science and Technology missions. This includes technical and engineering services to Program and Project Managers (PMs) within Program Executive Office (PEO) Ground Combat Systems and PEO Combat Support & Combat Service Support as well as other Department of Defense PM programs to include PM-Transportation Systems, PD-Army Watercraft Systems, PM-Maneuver, Combat Systems, PM-Mounted Armored Vehicles, PM-Vehicle Protection Systems, Joint Light Tactical Vehicle, PM-Light Armor Vehicles, PM-MRAP All-Terrain Vehicle, PM-Self Propelled Howitzer System, PM-Soldier Weapons, PM-Unmanned Ground Vehicles, PM-Mobile Protected Firepower, and PM-Multi-mission Protected Vehicle System. 

Within GVSC, DCS will provide engineering services supporting the acquisition and development of manned and unmanned military ground vehicle programs to include survivability systems, ground vehicle robotics, software development and post-production software support, electrical and electronics architectures, high-voltage power electronics, information systems security, mechanical engineering, science and technology, research and development, security engineering, and systems engineering.

"At DCS, we are beyond proud to work every day alongside talented GVSC personnel in developing, testing and fielding ground vehicle technology evolutions," commented Jim Benbow, DCS CEO. "With this new award, we look forward to building on past accomplishments as we support GVSC and the Army in continuing to advance Warfighter capability on the battlefield well into the future."

With this award, DCS extends its 35-year history supporting the U.S. Army CCDC GVSC. In 2021, DCS completed the construction of a purpose-built facility in Sterling Heights, Michigan, strategically situated to support the U.S. Army Tank-Automotive & Armaments Command (TACOM) and CCDC GVSC at the Detroit Arsenal. The facility comprises office, conference, engineering laboratory, and vehicle high bay integration space; providing augmentation to support engineering, fabrication, rapid prototyping, and combat vehicle integration.

About DCS
An employee-owned company, DCS offers advanced technology, engineering, and management solutions to government agencies in the national security sector. The transformative ideas, commitment to quality, and entrepreneurial spirit that characterize our employee-owners allow us to ensure the success of each customer's mission and actively contribute to the well-being of the Nation. For more information, please visit: https://www.dcscorp.com.

Contact: DCS Media, [email protected], 571-227-6000

SOURCE DCS Corporation

Also from this source

DCS joins Odyssey to support the Air Force Life Cycle Management Center Digital Directorate (AFLCMC/HB)

DCS Corporation Awarded 2023 James S. Cogswell Outstanding Industrial Security Achievement Award

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.