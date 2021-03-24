DCS Awarded $29M Contract to Support Air Traffic Control and Landing Systems at Webster Outlying Field

ALEXANDRIA, Va., March 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- DCS Corporation has been awarded a $29 million, 5-year prime contract to support the Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division (NAWCAD) Webster Outlying Field (WOLF) Air Traffic Control and Landing Systems (ATC&LS) Division. The scope of the Technical, Engineering Products, and Software Services (TEPSS) contract provides technical products and services to the ATC&LS Division and the systems under its purview. Specifically, DCS will provide hardware and software products and services to support the ATC&LS Division in the design, development, integration, testing, evaluation, installation, logistics, maintenance, and configuration management of a variety of air traffic control and landing systems.

Full contract performance kicked off at WOLF in December 2020, with personnel from DCS and its teammates. Through this award, the company's first in support of the WOLF organization, DCS will build on its legacy of providing technical and engineering services to aviation customers in the areas of air traffic control systems and solutions, software development, common avionics systems and solutions, and hardware and software integration.

"For this contract, DCS brought together small and mid-sized partners to provide a responsive team qualified to fulfill the demanding requirements of air traffic control and landing systems," stated Larry Egbert, DCS Executive Vice President and Air-Sea Forces Sector Manager. "Bringing our engineering and technical services expertise to a new customer is always exciting, and we look forward to supporting the ATC&LS Division."

The TEPSS contract supports more than 15 United States Marine Corps future systems and other future and fielded ATC&LS, including Air Traffic Navigation, Integration, and Coordination Systems, Fleet Area Control and Surveillance Facility Air Control Tracking System, and Precision Global Positioning System. The systems supported by the TEPSS contract provide safe separation of aircraft as well as range safety through software tools, displays, and integration of radar, interrogators, and air defense systems.

