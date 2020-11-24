DCS Awarded $48M Task Order to Support AFLCMC Global Hawk Division

ALEXANDRIA, Va., Nov. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- DCS Corporation has been awarded a 5-year, $48 million prime task order to support the Air Force Life Cycle Management Center (AFLCMC) Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance and Special Operations Forces (ISR/SOF) Directorate's Global Hawk Division under the Air Force's EPASS program. DCS will provide a broad range of acquisition, engineering, scientific, research, finance, and administrative support for USAF aircraft research, development, production, life cycle acquisition, and sustainment activities as well as Foreign Military Sales support.

U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Nathan Lipscomb

Full contract performance commenced November 2020, at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base (AFB), Ohio, and Robins AFB, Georgia. Fully staffed, this effort is expected to comprise 44 personnel from DCS and subcontractors Abacus, Imagintel, MAG Aerospace, Sumaria, and WBB.

"DCS is excited for the opportunity to provide support to the Air Force's remotely piloted Global Hawk fleet of aircraft," DCS President and Chief Operating Officer Randy Washington stated. "Our history of providing ISR expertise positions us well to support the Global Hawk mission, delivering the technical excellence and quality for which DCS is known."

About the Program

Global Hawk is a high-altitude, long-endurance, remotely piloted aircraft with an integrated sensor suite that provides global all weather, day, or night ISR capability. The Global Hawk mission is to provide a broad spectrum of ISR collection capability to support joint combatant forces in worldwide peacetime, contingency and wartime operations. The Global Hawk provides persistent near-real-time coverage using imagery intelligence, signals intelligence, and moving target indicator sensors.

About DCS Corporation

DCS is a 100% employee owned, mid-sized company that offers advanced technology, engineering, and management solutions to Government agencies in the Department of Defense and national security sector. The transformative ideas, commitment to quality, and entrepreneurial spirit that characterize our employee-owners allow us to ensure the success of each customer's mission and actively contribute to the well-being of the Nation. For more information, please visit: https://www.dcscorp.com.

MEDIA CONTACT: [email protected], 571-227-6000

SOURCE DCS Corporation

Related Links

http://www.dcscorp.com

