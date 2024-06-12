DCS Awarded $49M Contract to Extend Support to Naval Research Laboratory

ALEXANDRIA, Va., June 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- DCS Corporation has announced the award of a 5-year, $49M contract to provide technical services to the Naval Research Laboratory (NRL). Work will be performed at the NRL in Washington, DC and DCS facilities located in Alexandria and Dumfries, VA.

With this award, DCS will continue its legacy of supporting NRL's development, test and evaluation of novel intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (ISR) prototype systems and capabilities for the Navy and other customers.

"We are proud to continue to provide support to the NRL," commented Jim Benbow, DCS CEO. "We look forward to continuing the research and development efforts for the Navy."

An employee-owned company, DCS offers advanced technology, engineering, and management solutions to government agencies in the national security sector. The transformative ideas, commitment to quality, and entrepreneurial spirit that characterize our employee-owners allow us to ensure the success of each customer's mission and actively contribute to the well-being of the Nation. For more information, please visit: https://www.dcscorp.com.

