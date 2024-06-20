DCS Climbs to #77 on 2024 Washington Technology Top 100

ALEXANDRIA, Va., June 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- DCS Corporation has been named to Washington Technology's Top 100 for the sixth consecutive year, ranking at #77 for 2024. A 100% employee-owned company founded to support our national security, DCS achieved the strongest year in its 46-year history, reaching record revenue and earnings in 2023. This record growth resulted from the company's strategic efforts to expand work on new and existing contracts, defend key contract recompetes, and strategically invest in facilities, tools, and technology.

"We are proud to be recognized among the 2024 Washington Technology Top 100," commented Jim Benbow, DCS Chairman and CEO. "Our success and continued organic growth are credit to the unwavering determination and initiative of our 2,100+ employee-owners. As we continue to support customer priorities, we look forward to building and expanding our growth and expertise."

DCS specializes in defense systems Research, Development, Test, and Evaluation (RDT&E), acquisition, and post-fielding operations. The company focuses on high-demand technology areas including autonomy and robotics; manned-unmanned teaming; artificial intelligence and machine learning; human systems engineering; modeling, simulation, and analysis; digital engineering; platform electronics; knowledge management; Command, Control, Communications, Computers, Cyber, Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance (C5ISR); and sensor technology. Working alongside Government customers, DCS solves complex technical challenges—identifying, developing, and fielding practical, meaningful technology applications that contribute to customer mission success and Warfighter safety.

The Washington Technology Top 100 ranks the largest government services contractors based on analysis of Federal spending on IT, systems integration, telecommunications, professional services, and other high-tech needs. The full list is available on the Washington Technology website.

An employee-owned company, DCS offers advanced technology, engineering, and management solutions to government agencies in the national security sector. The transformative ideas, commitment to quality, and entrepreneurial spirit that characterize our employee-owners allow us to ensure the success of each customer's mission and actively contribute to the well-being of the Nation. For more information, please visit: https://www.dcscorp.com.

