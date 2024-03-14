DCS Corporation Announces Relocation of Lexington Park Office

ALEXANDRIA, Va., March 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- DCS Corporation is pleased to announce its new location in Southern Maryland. To accommodate the growing support to customers at Naval Air Station Patuxent River and promote efficiency, the company has relocated to 45310 Abell House Lane, Suite 250 California, Maryland 20619.

This move opens the latest chapter in the company's long history in Southern Maryland dating back to its founding in 1977.

DCS Southern Maryland office

From this location, DCS supports its NAVAIR customers providing engineering support. DCS supports NAVAIR's Air Vehicle Test and Evaluation (AVT&E) Division. DCS employee-owners perform test and evaluation engineering, research and development, systems analysis, and integration of warfare systems on Navy and Marine Corps aircraft and aviation subsystems. Along with AVT&E, DCS's mission is to provide safe and effective weapon systems to the Warfighter. DCS provides programmatic and engineering support to PMA-257, PMA-265, and PMA-274: software development and testing in support of PMA-281 Weaponeering and Stores Planning (WASP) U.S. and FMS legacy versions, and newly awarded WASP NexGen (NGNMPS), PMA-281.

"DCS is proud of our history in Southern Maryland," commented Jim Benbow, DCS CEO. "We look forward to continuing to grow the depth, breadth, and impact of our support to our customers from this new location."

As a result of the office relocation, the new space features a 180-person conference room, breakout areas, secure labs, and a SCIF-ready space. The Southern Maryland office has a smaller overall carbon footprint, efficient modern lights with motion detectors for energy conservation, centralized HVAC, and a location that is closer to where the majority of the company's Southern Maryland workforce resides. The local employee-owners continue to be active and engaged in the Southern Maryland community by participating in various volunteer, outreach, and social event opportunities.

