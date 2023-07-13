DCS Corporation Awarded 2023 James S. Cogswell Outstanding Industrial Security Achievement Award

News provided by

DCS Corporation

13 Jul, 2023, 13:11 ET

DCS Wins Prestigious Award for the 10th Time 

ALEXANDRIA, Va., July 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- DCS Corporation is proud to announce its selection as a 2023 James S. Cogswell Outstanding Industrial Security Achievement Award recipient. The award was presented by the Defense Counterintelligence and Security Agency (DCSA) at the annual National Classification Management Society (NCMS) training seminar. This marks the 10th time DCS has received this award—the most prestigious honor DCSA can award to cleared industry. 

Continue Reading
Terri Weadon, DCS Vice President of Security (center) and Curtis Schehr, DCS General Counsel (second from right) pose with DCSA officials after receiving the Cogswell Award.
Terri Weadon, DCS Vice President of Security (center) and Curtis Schehr, DCS General Counsel (second from right) pose with DCSA officials after receiving the Cogswell Award.

DCS is one of only 19 companies selected from among approximately 12,500 cleared facilities to receive this award. Selection criteria are dependent on the principles of industrial security excellence including establishing and maintaining a security program that goes well beyond the minimum National Industrial Security Program requirements and providing leadership to other cleared facilities to set high standards for security. Only facilities with two consecutive "Superior" industrial security review ratings and sustained excellence and innovation in security program management, implementation and oversight may be nominated by the DCSA. Under the direction of Terri Weadon, Vice President of Security, the DCS security program is dedicated to maintaining excellence in all aspects of security.

"DCS is proud of Terri and her team for leading us to win our 10th Cogswell Award," commented Jim Benbow, CEO. "This award reflects our employee-owners' commitment to supporting the Warfighter while maintaining the highest standards of corporate security." 

DCS's robust security training and risk management programs, along with its strong partnerships with the DCSA and the DCSA counterintelligence team, have been fundamental to its success. The company's highly skilled security professionals, senior management, and employee-owners work together to develop and maintain a program that goes above and beyond the requirements of 32 CFR Part 117 to ensure classified and critical technologies are protected at all times. 

The Cogswell Award was established in 1966 to recognize excellence in industrial security. The award is named for the late Air Force Col. James S. Cogswell, the first chief of industrial security within the Department of Defense. 

About DCS 

An employee-owned company, DCS offers advanced technology, engineering, and management solutions to government agencies in the security sector. The transformative ideas, commitment to quality, and entrepreneurial spirit that characterize our employee-owners allow us to ensure the success of each customer's mission and actively contribute to the well-being of the Nation. For more information, please visit: https://www.dcscorp.com

Contact: DCS Media, [email protected], 571-227-6000 

SOURCE DCS Corporation

Also from this source

DCS Named to Washington Technology Top 100 for Fifth Straight Year

DCS Awarded $58M Contract to Support Test & Evaluation of Navy Aircraft

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.