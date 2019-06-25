DCS Corporation Awarded James S. Cogswell Outstanding Industrial Security Achievement Award

ALEXANDRIA, Va., June 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- DCS Corporation announced today that it has been awarded the prestigious James S. Cogswell Outstanding Industrial Security Achievement Award for a 9th time. The DCS Lexington Park, Md., facility was among 51 facilities awarded the honor by the Defense Security Service (DSS). From this office, DCS supports Department of Defense customers including the Naval Air Systems Command and the Naval Information Warfare Systems Command, in areas including software development, weapon systems development test and evaluation, avionics systems engineering and acquisition management.

The 51 selected facilities represent a fraction of a percent of the 13,000 cleared facilities participating in the National Industrial Security Program and subject to recurring assessment by DSS. The award was presented at the annual National Classification Management Society (NCMS) training seminar on June 12, 2019 in St. Louis, Mo.

"DCS is proud to receive the 2019 Cogswell Award," commented James Benbow, CEO. "To be so recognized for the 9th time is testament to the sustained vigilance the DCS Security organization and all of our 1,300+ employee-owners apply to industrial security every day. The tireless efforts of Terri Weadon and her entire security team in maintaining exceptional standards in our corporate program are critical to our ongoing efforts in support of the Warfighter."

The Cogswell Award was established in 1966 to recognize excellence in industrial security. The award is named for the late Air Force Col. James S. Cogswell, the first chief of industrial security within the Department of Defense. Each Award is the culmination of a rigorous selection process. Only facilities with two consecutive "Superior" industrial security review ratings and sustained excellence and innovation in security program management, implementation and oversight may be nominated by DSS.

This award represents the latest milestone in DCS's dedication to excellence in all aspects of corporate security. "This prestigious recognition from DSS comes only as a result of the ongoing commitment of DCS management and employee-owners to prioritizing industrial security and information protection at all levels and locations," commented Terri Weadon, DCS Vice President of Security.

About DCS

DCS offers advanced technology and management solutions to Government agencies in the DoD and national security sector. The transformative ideas, commitment to quality and entrepreneurial spirit that characterize our 1,300 employee-owners allow DCS to ensure the success of each client's mission and actively contribute to the well-being of the Nation. For more information about DCS please visit: https://www.dcscorp.com.

CONTACT: dcscommunications@dcscorp.com, 571-227-6000

SOURCE DCS Corporation

Related Links

http://www.dcscorp.com

