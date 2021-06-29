DCS Corporation Climbs Seven Places on the 2021 Washington Technology Top 100

ALEXANDRIA, Va., June 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- DCS Corporation is pleased to announce its ranking of 76 among the Washington Technology Top 100 for 2021. DCS has maintained a consistent presence in recent years since first featuring at #88 in 2019, and climbing to #81 in 2020.

Each year, Washington Technology ranks the largest government contractors based on their total volume of prime contract obligations. This includes analysis of procurement data in the areas of IT, systems integration, professional services, and other high-tech service areas for the prior year.

Building on past success, DCS strengthened its growth trajectory in 2020—once again achieving record revenue and earnings and steadily added to its employee base throughout the year. Consistent growth stemmed from new and existing contracts, successful recompete efforts and strategic investments in facilities, tools and technologies..

As a privately held, employee-owned company, DCS continues to be a leader in the national security sector while consistently offering superior support to customers and their priorities.

"After our debut on Washington Technology's Top 100 in 2019, our continued robust organic growth has elevated DCS from 88th to 74th on this prestigious list over the past two years. This is testament to the value delivered to our customers in the defense and national security sector through the dedication and hard work of our nearly 1,900 employee-owners," said Jim Benbow, DCS CEO. "We are proud of the company we keep among the Top 100, and aspire to continue climbing the ladder by building on our successes for years to come."

