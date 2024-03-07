DCS Corporation Names Brian Wood Vice President of Robotic Systems Division

ALEXANDRIA, Va., March 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- DCS Corporation is pleased to announce the appointment of Brian Wood to Vice President and Division Manager of the Robotic Systems Division.

Brian Wood

Brian brings 24 years of experience in software development, network communications, graphical user interfaces, streaming video, systems engineering and program management. Since joining DCS in 1999, he has played a key role in driving the company's advancement in ground vehicle research and development programs in support of the U.S. Army Combat Capabilities Development Command (DEVCOM) Ground Vehicle Systems Center (GVSC). These programs have focused on development and integration of human-machine interfaces for manned and unmanned ground vehicles, indirect driving, crew-enabling payload control, and ground vehicle robotic and autonomous systems software and architectures.

"Brian has been critical to the development and integration of DCS robotics and autonomous systems capabilities," commented Bill Protzman, DCS President and Chief Operating Officer. "We are lucky to have his steady hand in this next chapter."

Brian previously held the roles of Branch and Department Manager. As Robotic Systems Division Manager, he will oversee the continued development of robotic and autonomous systems, robotic command and control, and autonomous architecture and safety programs for GVSC. He will also provide program management support to DCS's recently awarded $2.1B Technical Engineering Services (TES II) contract with GVSC. Brian holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Computer Engineering with a minor in Computer Science from Virginia Tech.

About DCS

An employee-owned company, DCS offers advanced technology, engineering, and management solutions to government agencies in the national security sector. The transformative ideas, commitment to quality, and entrepreneurial spirit that characterize our employee-owners allow us to ensure the success of each customer's mission and actively contribute to the well-being of the Nation. For more information, please visit: https://www.dcscorp.com.

