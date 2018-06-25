DCS Global Receives Growth Investment from Tritium Partners

DCS offers a comprehensive suite of cloud-based, patient-access solutions to manage and optimize the revenue cycle for total reimbursement and efficiency, and its iPAS platform (Integrated Patient Access Solutions) is HFMA peer reviewed. Following the recapitalization, both Manoj Chhabra, CEO, and Babita Jain, COO, will remain with the company to focus on serving customers while bolstering its management, sales, and customer support teams to support the significant growth DCS is experiencing.

"We are excited to complete this transaction with the team at Tritium Partners in order to launch our next phase of transformational growth," said Mr. Chhabra. "Their experience in helping businesses scale through times of dynamic growth and the financial resources provided by them will help us with our strategic plans of investing in new product innovation and pursuing market expansion," added Ms. Jain.

Matt Bowman, Partner at Tritium Partners, commented, "DCS is the best-kept secret for healthcare providers needing front-end solutions to better address patient consumerism and payor reimbursement. The company was built by listening to and solving customer needs, and that formula has fueled remarkable customer satisfaction and growth. We are excited to partner with management to help support the expansion of their market-leading products to a broader base of providers."

In addition to providing capital to increase DCS's market presence, significant resources will also be invested in new product advancements that will enhance the company's leading end-to-end solutions for patient experience and revenue cycle efficiency, including registration accuracy and identity verification, medical necessity and eligibility, patient estimates and payments, authorizations and order entry, and claim status and denial tracking.

"To-date, DCS has primarily grown through word of mouth, given its reputation for highly functional and impactful patient access products and its dedication to delivering high quality, personalized service to customers," added David Lack, Managing Partner at Tritium Partners. "We are looking forward to supporting the company's expansion plans while ensuring it maintains its product and innovation leadership."

About DCS

DCS Global provides software and solutions to help healthcare providers maximize revenue and reduce inefficiencies throughout the revenue cycle. The company's innovative platform iPAS (Integrated Patient Access Solutions) is designed to enhance reimbursement and collection early on in the revenue cycle by increasing the quality of patient registrations, maximizing point of service payments, and using cloud-based technology to facilitate electronic collaboration between the patient, provider, and payer. With over 200 hospitals using its solutions, including large and small systems, academic medical centers, independents, and physician groups, DCS Global is uniquely positioned to improve the revenue cycle for all healthcare providers. Learn more at www.dcsglobal.com.

About Tritium Partners

Tritium Partners is a private equity firm focused on buyouts of growth companies in the lower middle market. For over a decade, the founders of Tritium have deployed over $800 million of equity capital while partnering with talented founders and executives to build market-leading companies. Tritium's investment approach emphasizes acquiring majority positions in profitable companies and creating long-term value through internal growth initiatives and acquisitions. Learn more at www.tritiumpartners.com.

