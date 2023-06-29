DCS Named to Washington Technology Top 100 for Fifth Straight Year

29 Jun, 2023

ALEXANDRIA, Va., June 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- DCS Corporation is excited to announce its ranking at #87 on the Washington Technology's Top 100 list for 2023. DCS has held a steady presence on this prestigious list since debuting in 2019.

A 100% employee-owned company, DCS continues to be a leader in the national security sector, delivering cutting-edge research, engineering, programmatic, and technical support services to the Department of Defense and other federal customers. DCS continued its growth trajectory in 2022, once again reaching a new corporate revenue record by year's end. This growth stemmed from expanding work on new and existing contracts, successfully defending key contracts and making strategic investments in facilities, tools and technology.

"We are proud to be recognized among the Washington Technology Top 100 for the fifth consecutive year," said Jim Benbow, DCS CEO. "Our success and continued growth can be attributed to the hard work of our more than 2,000 DCS employee-owners and the dedication they bring each day to the support of our customers."

DCS celebrated its 45th year as a company and 35th year as an ESOP organization in 2022. The company also grew its footprint in multiple locations, including office expansions in Nashua, New Hampshire and Dayton, Ohio.

The full list is available on the Washington Technology website: https://washingtontechnology.com/rankings/top-100/2023/

About DCS

An employee-owned company, DCS offers advanced technology, engineering, and management solutions to government agencies in the security sector. The transformative ideas, commitment to quality, and entrepreneurial spirit that characterize our employee-owners allow us to ensure the success of each customer's mission and actively contribute to the well-being of the Nation. For more information, please visit: https://www.dcscorp.com.

