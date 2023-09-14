DCS Names Jon Krzos Vice President of Financial Planning and Analysis

News provided by

DCS Corporation

14 Sep, 2023, 11:33 ET

ALEXANDRIA, Va., Sept. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- DCS Corporation is pleased to announce the appointment of Jon Krzos as Vice President of Financial Planning and Analysis. In this new role, Jon will continue to expand his leadership of corporate financial systems and processes within the Finance and Information Technology Departments. Since joining DCS 23 years ago, Jon has played an essential role in all aspects of corporate budgeting and leveraging technology to support financial planning and reporting.

Continue Reading
Jon Krzos
Jon Krzos

"Throughout his career at DCS, Jon has proven his ability to modernize and integrate our systems which has helped enable the company to continue to grow," commented Larry Egbert, DCS President and Chief Operating Officer. "We recently created the DCS Financial Planning & Analysis Department to accommodate our continued growth and we are glad to have Jon at the helm."

Jon has held several positions of increasing responsibility in the company to include Branch and Department Manager. He led efforts to bring electronic timesheets to DCS and spearheads the integration and upgrade of corporate financial systems. He also supports operations with the development of custom contract-specific data transfers and specialized reporting. Jon holds a BS in Corporate Financial Analysis, Management Information Systems, and Accounting from the University of Buffalo as well as a Master of Business Administration from the University of Buffalo.

About DCS 

An employee-owned company, DCS offers advanced technology, engineering, and management solutions to government agencies in the security sector. The transformative ideas, commitment to quality, and entrepreneurial spirit that characterize our employee-owners allow us to ensure the success of each customer's mission and actively contribute to the well-being of the Nation. For more information, please visit: https://www.dcscorp.com.  

Contact:
DCS Media
[email protected]
571-227-6000

SOURCE DCS Corporation

Also from this source

DCS Awarded $2.09B Contract to Support Army's Ground Vehicle Systems Center

DCS joins Odyssey to support the Air Force Life Cycle Management Center Digital Directorate (AFLCMC/HB)

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.