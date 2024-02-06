DCS Promotes Mike Smith to Executive Vice President and Sector Manager

ALEXANDRIA, Va., Feb. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- DCS Corporation is pleased to announce the appointment of Mike Smith as Executive Vice President and Sector Manager of the Army and Marine Corps Sector. Since joining DCS in 1994, Mike has been a consistent driver of growth, focusing on expanding his division's services beyond Systems Engineering and Technical Assistance (SETA) support to include field service, rapid prototyping, and manufacturing.

"Mike brings a balance of defense industry knowledge and agile decision-making," commented Jim Benbow, DCS CEO. "I am confident DCS will benefit from the depth and breadth of his technical and operational experience as we drive performance and deliver value for our customers."

Mike brings over 36 years of experience to this role, including nearly three decades of engineering and management for the U.S. Army Combat Capabilities Development Command (CCDC) Ground Vehicle Systems Center (GVSC), located at the Detroit Arsenal in Warren, Michigan. At GVSC, he has supported the development and advancement of several Army Research and Development and Production programs, leveraging his expertise in systems engineering, C5ISR integration, developmental and operational test, and field service support. As a Division Manager, Mike oversaw the expansion of DCS's Littleton, Massachusetts facility to provide machining, welding, and light manufacturing for development of ground vehicle prototype assemblies, cables, and harnesses; as well as laboratories to support material and chemical analysis, E-textile fabrication, embedded systems design, and secure computing. Mike's experience also includes 7 years as an electrical engineer supporting C4ISR, automated test and Vetronics programs at the Automated Systems Division of RCA/GE/Martin Marietta. He also served 8 years in the Air National Guard as a cryptographic technician for tactical communications systems.

Mike received a B.S. in Electrical Engineering from Central New England College and holds a Master of Business Administration degree from Nichols College.

About DCS

An employee-owned company, DCS offers advanced technology, engineering, and management solutions to government agencies in the security sector. The transformative ideas, commitment to quality, and entrepreneurial spirit that characterize our employee-owners allow us to ensure the success of each customer's mission and actively contribute to the well-being of the Nation. For more information, please visit: https://www.dcscorp.com.

