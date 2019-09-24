DCS Selected as 2019 Greater Washington GovCon Awards Contractor of the Year Finalist

ALEXANDRIA, Va., Sept. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- DCS Corporation has been announced as a finalist for the 17th Annual Greater Washington Government Contractor Awards™ (GovCon Awards), the premier awards event for the Washington area Government contracting community. DCS is a finalist in the Contractor of the Year ($75 - $300 million) category.

"DCS is excited to be selected as a finalist for this prestigious award," said Jim Benbow, CEO. "Our employee-owners work every day to grow the company's capability and reach, while honoring and expanding our 42-year legacy of providing technical excellence in support of the Warfighter."

The GovCon Awards are co-sponsored by the Northern Virginia Chamber of Commerce (Northern Virginia Chamber) and the Professional Services Council (PSC) and intended to honor the exceptional work of the leaders and businesses in the region's Government contracting sector. The award categories include: Contractor of the Year in four revenue categories, Executive of the Year in three revenue categories, and one Program of the Year.

Winners will be recognized during the annual awards gala on Wednesday, November 6 at The Ritz-Carlton Tysons Corner. An audience of 950+ leaders from across the DC Metro region is expected to attend the event.

About DCS

DCS, and its subsidiary IST, offer advanced technology and management solutions to Government agencies in the DoD and national security sector. The transformative ideas, commitment to quality and entrepreneurial spirit that characterize our 1,450 employee-owners allow DCS to ensure the success of each client's mission and actively contribute to the well-being of the Nation. For more information about DCS please visit: https://www.dcscorp.com.

