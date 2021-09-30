DCS Selected as 2021 Greater Washington GovCon Awards Contractor of the Year Finalist

ALEXANDRIA, Va., Sept. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- DCS Corporation has been announced as a finalist for the 2021 Greater Washington Government Contractor Awards™ (GovCon Awards), the premier awards event for the Washington area Government contracting community. DCS is a finalist in the Contractor of the Year (greater than $300 million) category.

The GovCon Awards are co-sponsored by the Northern Virginia Chamber of Commerce (Northern Virginia Chamber) and the Professional Services Council (PSC) and intended to honor the exceptional work of the leaders and businesses in the region's Government contracting sector. The award categories include: Contractor of the Year in four revenue categories, Executive of the Year in three revenue categories, Public Sector Partner of the Year, one Hall of Fame Honoree, and one Program of the Year. Winners will be recognized during the annual awards gala on November 3, 2021.

"Our considerable growth since winning Contractor of the Year in the $75M to $300M category in 2019 has catapulted DCS into the heavyweight classification this time around, competing with the largest, most-recognized companies in our industry," said Jim Benbow, DCS CEO. "As a privately-held, employee-owned company we are thrilled to be recognized as a finalist for this distinction."

About DCS

An employee-owned company, DCS offers advanced technology, engineering, and management solutions to government agencies in the national security sector. The transformative ideas, commitment to quality, and entrepreneurial spirit that characterize our employee-owners allow us to ensure the success of each customer's mission and actively contribute to the well-being of the Nation.

For more information, please visit: https://www.dcscorp.com.

Contact: DCS Corporation, [email protected], 571-227-6000

