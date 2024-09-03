DCS Selected as 2024 Greater Washington GovCon Awards Contractor of the Year Finalist

ALEXANDRIA, Va., Sept. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- DCS Corporation has been selected as a Finalist for the 2024 Greater Washington Government Contractor Awards™ (GovCon Awards), the premier awards event honoring the leadership, innovation, and commitment to excellence of the people and businesses in the region's government contracting community. DCS is a Finalist in the Contractor of the Year, Over $300 Million category.

Over the past 5 years, DCS has doubled company revenue and grown employee ranks by 75% entirely organically. This growth resulted from strategic efforts to expand work on new and existing contracts, defend key contracts, and strategically invest in facilities, tools, and technology. As a 100% employee-owned company founded to support the national defense and the Warfighter, DCS implements an approach to growth focusing on revenue growth accompanied by a continuous expansion of, and investment in, technical capability to support customer missions as well as an upward trend in the shareholder value returned to employee-owners.

"DCS is proud to be a Finalist for the 2024 GovCon Awards," said Jim Benbow, DCS Chairman & CEO. "This recognition represents DCS employee-owners' commitment to going above and beyond for our customers and for each other, while remaining true to the core values that have defined our company since its founding."

DCS was previously named GovCon Awards Contractor of the Year, $75 - $300 Million in 2019 and selected as a Finalist for Contractor of the Year, Over $300 Million in 2021.

The GovCon Awards are co-sponsored by the Northern Virginia Chamber of Commerce and the Professional Services Council to honor the exceptional work of the leaders and businesses in the region's Government contracting sector. Winners will be announced during the annual awards gala on November 6, 2024.

About DCS

An employee-owned company, DCS offers advanced technology, engineering, and management solutions to government agencies in the national security sector. The transformative ideas, commitment to quality, and entrepreneurial spirit that characterize our employee-owners allow us to ensure the success of each customer's mission and actively contribute to the well-being of the Nation. For more information, please visit: https://www.dcscorp.com.

