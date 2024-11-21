DCS Selects Jeff Merli to Lead F/A-18 Software Engineering Support Division

ALEXANDRIA, Va., Nov. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- DCS Corporation has promoted Jeff Merli to Vice President and Division Manager of the F/A-18 Software Engineering Support Division supporting Naval Air Warfare Center Weapons Division (NAWCWD) at Naval Air Weapons Center, China Lake. He replaces Nancy Mahoney who is retiring after nearly 20 years with DCS.

Jeff Merli
Jeff brings more than 30 years of experience supporting military aircraft programs and extensive knowledge of systems engineering, test, and software development. He joined DCS in 2005 as Branch Manager before being named Operations Department Manager for the Software Engineering Department in 2017. Jeff has a long history supporting NAWCWD as the Task Lead of H-1 Weapons System Support Activity where he delivers management and technical leadership under the Weapons and Systems Integration Support Services (WSISS) contract.

In this new role, Jeff manages software engineering development and support of the F/A-18 program including Operational Flight Programs and the Integrated Product Team while they serve the U.S. Navy, U.S. Marine Corps and multiple foreign nation customers. This includes Engineering, Joint Systems, Weapons Systems Development and Integration, and Flight Test support. 

"Jeff is a recognized asset to DCS who consistently delivers technical excellence to his customers within NAWCWD, furthering DCS's legacy of success with this critical, long-term customer," says Jim Benbow, DCS CEO. "We are happy to have Jeff continue his leadership in this new role."

Jeff holds a B.S. in Electronics Engineering Technology from the University of Central Missouri and an MBA from Lindenwood University.

About DCS

An employee-owned company, DCS offers advanced technology, engineering, and management solutions to Government agencies in the national security sector. The transformative ideas, commitment to quality, and entrepreneurial spirit that characterize our employee-owners allow us to ensure the success of each customer's mission and actively contribute to the well-being of the Nation. For more information, please visit: https://www.dcscorp.com.

Contact: DCS Media, [email protected], 571-227-6000

