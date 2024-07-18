DCS Taps Brian Samples to Lead Ground Vehicle Integration & Support Division

ALEXANDRIA, Va., July 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- DCS Corporation has appointed Brian Samples to Vice President and Manager of the Ground Vehicle Integration & Support Division of the Army and Marine Corps Sector. He replaces John Johnson who is retiring after 22 years with the company.

In this new role, Brian will be managing DCS's work for the Ground Vehicle Systems Center (GVSC) Software Engineering Center, Vehicle Electronics Architecture, and Ground Vehicle Survivability and Protection organizations. He will also coordinate support to TACOM ground vehicle PM and PEO organizations.

Brian Samples

"Brian's wide experience supporting both GVSC and TACOM customers, combined with his effectiveness in leading DCS organizations, provides a strong foundation for continued growth and success in Michigan," commented Bill Protzman, President and COO.

Brian joined DCS in 2000 after graduating from West Virginia University with a Bachelor of Science in Computer Engineering. He began his career as a software engineer, providing embedded systems and software development for several GVSC ground vehicle advanced technology demonstration programs. He later transitioned to providing PM support to the MRAP project office, an effort initiated in response to the surge in U.S. casualties from IEDs during the Iraq War. In PM MRAP, Brian became a highly valued subject matter expert providing program acquisition support and serving as a technical liaison for the MRAP Integrated Bridge digitization program.

In 2014, Brian was promoted to lead the MRAP Branch, which later became the Tactical Vehicle and Watercraft Branch. He oversaw contract work directives and expanded his direct PM support roles to the Army Watercraft and Vehicle Protection Systems. In 2022, Brian was promoted to Vehicle Systems Department Manager where he served until June 2024.

