DCS's Jack Jackson Selected for WashingtonExec 2021 Chief Officer Award

ALEXANDRIA, Va., June 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- DCS Corporation's Vice President of Human Resources, Jack Jackson, has been selected for the 2021 WashingtonExec Chief Officer Award in the Private Company Chief Human Resources category. The Chief Officer Awards were held virtually on May 27th, 2021.

Jack Jackson, DCS VP of Human Resources

Jack joined DCS in mid-2018 to lead all HR functions including talent acquisition, compensation, benefits and employee relations, all while overseeing an ongoing Human Resources Management System (HRMS) improvement initiative. Jack's initial focus was directed toward Talent Acquisition and the system and process impediments limiting the human capital side of the corporate growth equation. In the past three years, the number of DCS employee-owners has increased by 60%.

Most recently, with the unprecedented challenges of COVID-19, Jack has played a key leadership role managing the company's response, policy rollouts, COVID-19 information updates, employee engagement, and contact tracing activities. DCS has implemented sweeping changes to workplace policies and protocols to ensure a safe working environment while continuing to meet the needs of its customers.

"As a professional services organization, effective management of the human capital aspects of our business is absolutely vital, and in the best of times a complex and dynamic challenge. Never has this been more true than during the past 15 months with the unprecedented disruptions and complexities inflicted by the COVID-19 pandemic," stated Jim Benbow, DCS CEO. "DCS has been very fortunate to have Jack's steady hand leading efforts to grow and enhance our technical workforce in their roles in support of our customers' critical missions to ensure our national security."

The nearly 1,900 employee-owners of DCS are proud to congratulate Jack for this well-deserved industry recognition.

About DCS Corporation

DCS, a 100% employee-owned, mid-sized company, offers advanced technology, engineering, and management solutions to Government agencies in the Department of Defense and national security sector. The transformative ideas, commitment to quality, and entrepreneurial spirit that characterize our employee-owners allow us to ensure the success of each customer's mission and actively contribute to the well-being of our Nation. For more information, please visit: https://www.dcscorp.com.

