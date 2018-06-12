DCT Telecom Group Adds Telecom Professional, Expands Into NW Ohio Market

WESTLAKE, Ohio, Aug. 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- DCT Telecom Group, Inc. (DCT), a Cleveland based Internet Service Provider (ISP) and leader in business class cloud, data and voice solutions, is pleased to expand its regional footprint with the addition of a new telecom professional dedicated to the Northwest Ohio market.

Todd Walsh joins DCT as Major Account Manager. In this role Mr. Walsh is responsible for leveraging the extensive DCT product portfolio to help businesses fulfill their growing technology needs. He joins DCT with 24 years of successful sales and account management experience, including 17 years focused on providing organizations in Ohio and Michigan enterprise telephone systems and managed services. His depth of industry experience and technical knowledge, specifically in VoIP, IP and Unified Communications, enables him to effectively configure customized solutions that reduce operating expense, increase revenue and turn traditional business communications into a competitive advantage. Mr. Walsh is a graduate of Bowling Green State University and resides with his family in Walbridge.

"The addition of Todd Walsh to our team underscores our commitment to expanding our leadership in providing cloud-based technology solutions," noted Anthony Romano, CEO. "With his depth of experience and successful reputation in the telecommunications industry he will be instrumental in establishing DCT's comprehensive solution offerings and unique value proposition with enterprise customers in Northwest Ohio."

About DCT Telecom Group

Celebrating 25 years of corporate telecommunications leadership in 2018, DCT Telecom Group delivers leading-edge services and support to enterprise customers both domestically and internationally. Drawing on extensive wholesale relationships, our own network infrastructure and our expanded equipment and hardware as a service options, DCT assists businesses with the configuration, implementation and management of customized cloud communications, VoIP, network and cloud services.

DCT is a proud business partner of the Cleveland Browns, has been awarded Top Workplace honors by The Plain Dealer, and was recognized as a prestigious Weatherhead 100 award winner seven consecutive times. Please visit www.4dct.com.

SOURCE DCT Telecom Group, Inc.

